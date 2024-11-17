Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar: Flash bombs against PM to be dealt with severely

Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar on Sunday said that those involved in firing flash bombs on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Caesarea would be dealt with severely.

Shortly after the announcement of the arrest of three suspects and a situation assessment, Bar said, "The firing of flash bombs at the residence of the prime minister is the gravest kind of incident and is far from legitimate protest."

He added, "This is ascending to dangerous levels" of activism. Footage of flare fired outside Netanyahu's residence on Saturday November 17, 2024 (credit: SCREENSHOT/X/VIA SECTION 27A OF THE COPYRIGHT ACT)

Violence gainst government symbols

Next, he said that the Shin Bet is specifically charged by the law with protecting symbols of the Israeli government and rule, such as the prime minister, and that the agency "would not allow violent acts against" such symbols.

Further, he stated, "We acted quickly with the police to locate and arrest those suspects involved in the incident using all of the tools at our disposal."