Benny Gantz willing to discuss Judicial appointments outline with gov't ministers

National Unity Party leader Benny Gantz responded on Saturday to the proposal presented by Justice Minister Yariv Levin and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar regarding the composition of the Judicial Appointments Committee.

Gantz is the first among leaders within Israel's opposition open to discussing the proposal put forth by the two ministers. "It's clear to all of us—Israel must focus on fighting its enemies, not internal conflicts," Gantz explained. "Therefore, for the sake of the country, I call for a discussion on the Judicial Appointments Committee proposal between coalition and opposition representatives to explore if agreements can be reached."

As part of the outline, the composition of the Judicial Appointments Committee will be amended to include two ministers, two Knesset members, two attorneys, and three judges. The attorneys on the committee will be appointed—one by the coalition and the other by the opposition—replacing the two Bar Association representatives.

Judicial appointments will require broad consensus, necessitating a majority that includes a judge, a coalition representative, and an opposition representative. Furthermore, Supreme Court representatives will no longer have veto power over the selection of judges or the committee's decisions, according to the proposal. Under the outline, these changes would take effect in the next Knesset.

Gantz added that in order to discuss the proposal, a High Court of Justice president must be appointed, a substantive discussion must take place based on the proposal, and the coalition must halt the governmental and legal initiatives it is currently advancing. MK Benny Gantz attends Israel Hayom's security conference in Jerusalem, December 1, 2024 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

"The coalition must commit to the government freezing all moves for systemic changes and initiatives that harm the judiciary. Any possibility of dismissing Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara must be off the table. Ministers in the government must comply with court rulings or be dismissed."

Gantz went on to clarify that "If the judicial reform returns, we will fight against it using every legal tool at our disposal, despite the difficulty of doing so at this time. I hope the coalition will demonstrate national responsibility."

Senior coalition officials estimate that there will be no willingness to freeze the legal measures, especially the effort to dismiss Baharav-Miara.

Gantz's allies in the opposition did not directly address the proposal

Lapid's office stated, "We will respond to Justice Minister Yariv Levin only after he implements the court's directive and appoints a Supreme Court president by January 16."

Liberman commented that "the only solution to the constitutional crisis is establishing a constitution for the State of Israel. The most urgent matter now is forming a national commission of inquiry."

Additionally, Democrats Party leader MK Yair Golan declared, "There will be no discussion or agreement from our party on any proposal until all legislative measures for the judicial reform are stopped, including attempts to take control of the media, the Bar Association, dismiss the Attorney-General, and subordinate the Department of Internal Police Investigations to Levin."

In addition, Levin and Sa’ar outlined principles within the framework of the "Basic Law: Legislation," which aims to regulate the principles of basic laws. In their announcement, they explained that the "Basic Law: Legislation" would address Israel's identity as the nation-state of the Jewish people and its democratic character, human rights, and governance structures. The law would also make it more difficult to overturn basic laws.