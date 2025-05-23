'None of the current coalition parties': Yair Golan outlines future gov't composition

Democrats chairman Yair Golan spoke on Friday with activists about the composition of a future Israeli government, describing it as a "national unity government" in which "it is very important that none of the current coalition parties be included," Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported.

Golan emphasized the Democrats role in shaping a future government, noting, "We were a surplus in the past. In the next government, we will determine the direction."

He detailed potential partners in his government, mentioning figures such as former prime minister Naftali Bennett, Yesh Atid chief Yair Lapid, Avigdor Lieberman, Mansour Abbas, and even Hadash leader Ayman Odeh.

Earlier on Friday, Defense Minister Israel Katz announced that he has ordered the IDF not to call up Yair Golan for reserve duty, forbidding him from wearing the military uniform or entering army bases.

This decision follows Golan's recent remarks on KAN, where he stated, "A sane country does not kill babies as a hobby."

Golan’s interview ignited a wave of criticism across the political spectrum

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned Golan’s remarks as "wild incitement," accusing him and his supporters of echoing "the most despicable antisemitic blood libels against IDF soldiers and the State of Israel," Israeli media reported.

Netanyahu added, "There is no limit to the moral decay, especially while we are waging a multi-sector war and carrying out complex diplomatic efforts to free our hostages and defeat Hamas," KAN wrote.