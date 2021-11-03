Bennett: 'I am saving Israel from a mess'

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told his cabinet ministers on Sunday that they must view passing the state budget as their ultimate challenge in the days ahead. He said the budget would guarantee stability for the country, economic growth and prosperity.

"While we steer the country towards stability, there are those pushing it toward a mess, chaos dysfunctioning and more elections."

"We are in the last stretch of this effort and its final days and nights will be exhausting, but the budget will pass."

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett with Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman during a vote on the state budget in the Knesset last month. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

