The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Bibi’s tycoon ally threatens to use Mossad connections for business

James Packer is also part of PM’s trial

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
OCTOBER 6, 2020 19:38
Australian billionaire James Packer attends a news conference in Macau, China, October 27, 2015. (photo credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU)
Australian billionaire James Packer attends a news conference in Macau, China, October 27, 2015.
(photo credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s tycoon ally James Packer has admitted to threatening to use Mossad connections against a business associate if he did not comply with the billionaire’s wishes.
In a report on Tuesday carried by multiple Australian media publications, it was said that Packer had demanded from an unidentified business associate to invest $1.5 billion in his Crown casino concern in order to privatize it.
When the investor offered only $400 million, Packer made threatening references to billionaire Israeli tycoon Arnon Milchan, who has Israeli defense connections, and is a member of the Mossad.
The new revelations surfaced as part of a special Australian government inquiry into irregularities at the casino.
These irregularities include that the casino was used by Chinese crime gangs to facilitate money laundering as well as operating an unlicensed business in China.
Ultimately, the inquiry could revoke the casino’s license or order Packer to sell most of his 36% stock ownership position.
Packer reportedly told the inquiry that he was surprised that the investor had taken his threat seriously.
However, the investor was so frazzled that he consulted the authorities and allegedly spent tens of thousands of dollars to provide special new security at his home.
The allegations against Packer are explosive in Israel not only because of the mentioning of the Mossad (regardless of whether the threat had any basis or was a bluff), but because of his prior closeness to the prime minister.
In Netanyahu’s ongoing public corruption trial, Packer is expected to be called as an important witness in Case 1000 – The Illegal Gifts Affair.
Netanyahu allegedly received a staggering NIS 1 million of illegal benefits from Milchan and Packer.
While most of the case revolves around years of gifts given by Milchan to Netanyahu despite alleged severe conflicts of interest, the Packer narrative will be used by the prosecution to boost their case that the Milchan-Netanyahu relationship was one of bribery and business, not friendship.
The prosecution will argue at the trial that Packer came to help Milchan keep up with Netanyahu’s expensive gift appetites so that the prime minister would continue to act on his behalf.
The defense will argue that the absence of an indictment against Packer should nix the NIS 250,000 related to him and proves that Milchan’s gifts were just gifts and not related to a crime.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Mossad James Packer
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo A police chief maybe able to curb brutality By JPOST EDITORIAL
YEDIDIA Z. STERN An army of nine million to fight coronavirus By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Greer Fay Cashman ‘Herzl’s vision of the Jewish state was for all Jews’ By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Gilad Sharon The aggressors are free, the defender is locked up By GILAD SHARON
Amotz Asa-El Time is up for the ongoing, dangerous Likud and ultra-Orthodox liason By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 All eyes might be on the Temple Mount after the UAE-Israel deal
THE POSSIBILITY exists that Solomon’s aspiration could be recreated.
3 Ahead of the election, growing numbers of US Jews consider leaving
Heather Segal, a Canadian immigration lawyer, says she has gotten far more inquiries from U.S. citizens this year than ever before, and most of them have come from Jews
4 American Jews should reject Joe Biden - opinion
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
5 Are the Proud Boys antisemitic?
People gesture and shout slogans during a rally of the far right group Proud Boys, in Portland

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by