Bibi’s tycoon ally threatens to use Mossad connections for business

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's tycoon ally James Packer has admitted to threatening to use Mossad connections against a business associate if he did not comply with the billionaire's wishes.In a report on Tuesday carried by multiple Australian media publications, it was said that Packer had demanded from an unidentified business associate to invest $1.5 billion in his Crown casino concern in order to privatize it.irregularities at the casino.These irregularities include that the casino was used by Chinese crime gangs to facilitate money laundering as well as operating an unlicensed business in China.Ultimately, the inquiry could revoke the casino's license or order Packer to sell most of his 36% stock ownership position.Packer reportedly told the inquiry that he was surprised that the investor had taken his threat seriously.However, the investor was so frazzled that he consulted the authorities and allegedly spent tens of thousands of dollars to provide special new security at his home.The allegations against Packer are explosive in Israel not only because of the mentioning of the Mossad (regardless of whether the threat had any basis or was a bluff), but because of his prior closeness to the prime minister.In Netanyahu's ongoing public corruption trial, Packer is expected to be called as an important witness in Case 1000 – The Illegal Gifts Affair.Netanyahu allegedly received a staggering NIS 1 million of illegal benefits from Milchan and Packer.While most of the case revolves around years of gifts given by Milchan to Netanyahu despite alleged severe conflicts of interest, the Packer narrative will be used by the prosecution to boost their case that the Milchan-Netanyahu relationship was one of bribery and business, not friendship.The prosecution will argue at the trial that Packer came to help Milchan keep up with Netanyahu's expensive gift appetites so that the prime minister would continue to act on his behalf.The defense will argue that the absence of an indictment against Packer should nix the NIS 250,000 related to him and proves that Milchan's gifts were just gifts and not related to a crime.When the investor offered only $400 million, Packer made threatening references to billionaire Israeli tycoon Arnon Milchan, who has Israeli defense connections, and is a member of the Mossad.The new revelations surfaced as part of a special Australian government inquiry into