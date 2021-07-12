The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Coalition pushes through vote on Knesset committees

The opposition protested the coalition giving itself a significant majority on key committees like finance, while giving the opposition more MKs on the Science and Technology committee.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JULY 12, 2021 14:52
DEFENSE MINISTER Benny Gantz, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar, Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett attend a plenary session in the Knesset in Jerusalem on June 28. (photo credit: OLIVER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
DEFENSE MINISTER Benny Gantz, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar, Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett attend a plenary session in the Knesset in Jerusalem on June 28.
(photo credit: OLIVER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
The coalition succeeded in passing the makeup of 11 Knesset committees that favor their parties at the expense of the opposition, in a stormy meeting of the Knesset Arrangements Committee on Monday.
Seventeen MKs voted in favor of the proposal and 13 voted against. 
* The Knesset House Committee will be headed by Nir Orbach (Yamina)
* The Finance Committee by Alex Kushnir (Yisrael Beytenu)
* The Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee by Ram Ben Barak (Yesh Atid)
* The Economy Committee by Michael Biton (Blue and White) 
* The Interior Committee by Sa'eed Alharomi (Ra'am)
* The Labor and Social Affairs Committee by Efrat Rayten (Labor)
* The Education Committee by Sharren Haskel (New Hope)
* The Immigration, Absorption and Diaspora Affairs Committee by Yair Golan (Meretz)
The State Control, Women's Advancement and Science and Technology committees will be headed by opposition MKs that have not yet been chosen by their factions. 
The coalition intends to split the Interior Committee and create one new committee in charge of public security that will be chaired by Merav Ben-Ari (Yesh Atid) and another in charge of religious affairs that will be chaired by Yulia Malinovsky (Yisrael Beytenu).
A new health committee will split off from the Labor and Social Affairs Committee and will be chaired by coalition chairwoman Idit Silman (Yamina).
The opposition protested the coalition giving itself a significant majority on key committees like finance, while giving the opposition more MKs on the Science and Technology and Immigration, Absorption and Diaspora Affairs committees. The committee's legal adviser, Arbel Asterhan said she would not propose such a proposal.
Tones rose repeatedly in the meeting. United Torah Judaism MK Meir Porush compared Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) to Hamas. UTJ MK Yaakov Asher said he would prefer if religious services be handled by Ra'am leader Mansour Abbas.
"It would shame you for generations if you form a committee on religious services controlled by Liberman," Asher said. "At least Abbas is religious and has sensitivity. You are committing an unforgivable sin."


Tags Knesset israeli politics Knesset members
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Can Israel, Jordan be good neighbors once again? - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Opposition maneuvers represent nadir of Israeli politics - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

My Word: Presidents and present-day politics

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

President Isaac Herzog’s grand entrance - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Israel must split attorney-general role to ensure rule of law - opinion

 By YEDIDIA STERN
Most Read
1

Coronavirus: New 'Lambda' variant causes concern for WHO

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
2

Formerly Israeli-owned ship damaged after being hit in Indian Ocean

An Israeli-owned ship hit by an explosion in the strategic Gulf of Oman waterway is seen after arrival at a port in Dubai, UAE
3

New mask could diagnose wearer with COVID-19 within 90 minutes

A face mask is seen on the street in Jerusalem amid the coronavirus pandemic, on February 2, 2021.
4

Israeli doctors develop ‘pig-human’ hybrid organ for transplant

Dr. Shahar Cohen.
5

Israeli breakthrough migraine treatment 'zaps' away pain - new study

A breakthrough Israeli technology has been found more effective than standard-care medications at treating acute migraine headaches in adolescents.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by