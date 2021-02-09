Effort underway to prevent Israel 'Trumping' the election

The campaign calls for opponents of Netanyahu to apply for the posts of “election purity supervisors” at polling stations on election day.

The Central Elections Committee will be choosing people for the posts later this week. The Kibbutz Movement warned that if right-wing groups such as Im Tirtzu infiltrate such posts, they could use them to question the results of the race.

“Bibi is planning on Trumping the US election in ours,” the Kibbutz Movement warned in its campaign that “This is a call to save the country. Don’t let them set Israel aflame.”

The Kibbutz Movement said Im Tirtzu is already questioning the credibility of the Central Elections Committee and its chairman, Supreme Court Justice Uzi Fogelman, before the election has even taken place.

“Netanyahu, and those who follow his orders, are laying the groundwork for claims the election was stolen in case they lose,” the movement said. “Does this sound familiar? They want to import what happened at the Capitol to Israel, and we cannot let them succeed. This is the time to wake up.”

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); }); if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";} Im Tirtzu’s Facebook page has a call for its members and supporters to apply to be election purity supervisors “to defend Israeli democracy and guarantee that no one will steal the public’s vote.”

A spokesman for Im Tirtzu said the Kibbutz Movement is welcome to join the quest for election purity, as are people from across the political spectrum, in order to ensure the election will be as clean as possible.

“Any attempt to paint this important initiative as similar to what happened at the Capitol is cynical and improper,” the spokesman said. “Im Tirtzu, as the largest Zionist movement in Israel, will continue to work to ensure Israel remains a Jewish and democratic state.”