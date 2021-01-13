Former NY consul-general Dani Dayan running with Sa'ar

Former consul-general in New York Dani Dayan became the latest acquisition of Gideon Sa'ar's New Hope Party on Wednesday.Dayan served for four years in the post, where he was responsible for representing the State of Israel throughout New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Delaware. He was appointed to the post by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a political appointment after he endorsed the Likud. "I am joining New Hope at a critical time in the state's history, with a full commitment to replacing the government and forming a new government led by Gideon Sa'ar, who is the only one capable of bringing about the change needed for Israel and its citizens," Dayan said. Sa'ar said Dayan's expertise in American politics and connections would be especially helpful for New Hope. "Dayan is an asset to Israeli public service who clearly expresses the national liberal idea and deeply understands the importance of unity in Israel and in the Jewish people as an integral component of Israel's strength," Sa'ar said. In the past, Dayan tried to run for Knesset with Bayit Yehudi. He served as chairman of the Council of Jewish Communities in Judea, Samaria and Gaza.He began his professional career as an entrepreneur and businessman, founding hi-tech company Elad Systems in 1982 at the age of 26. He served for several years as its CEO and later as Chairman of the Board. In 2005, when Dayan sold his interests in the firm, it employed 500 IT professionals.
Before establishing his own information technology company, Dayan spent seven and a half years in the IDF serving in the elite MAMRAM computerized data processing center, attaining the rank of Major.Dayan holds a B.Sc. in Economics and Computer Sciences from Bar-Ilan University and M.Sc. in Finance from Tel Aviv University. He is fluent in Hebrew, English and Spanish.He was born in Argentina, as was Sa'ar's father, Dr. Shmuel Zarechansky.