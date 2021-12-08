The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Hefetz: DNA of Walla was hostile to Netanyahu

According to Hefetz, the former prime minister was often able to change the hostile core in his favor because of the media bribery scheme.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: DECEMBER 8, 2021 11:39
Nir Hefetz seen leaving the trial of former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, outside the District Court in Jerusalem, November 16, 2021.
Nir Hefetz seen leaving the trial of former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, outside the District Court in Jerusalem, November 16, 2021.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Star state witness and former aide to former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Nir Hefetz, on Wednesday shot the prosecution in the foot again, telling the Jerusalem District Court that, "the DNA of Walla was hostile to Netanyahu."
Though Hefetz has provided significant ammunition to the prosecution to help prove its allegations against Netanyahu in the Case 4000 Bezeq-Walla Affair, he has also given testimony that has heavily damaged that case.
The prosecution wants to present a narrative that Netanyahu controlled coverage at Walla in exchange for regulatory favoritism he gave to Bezeq, with both companies owned by Shaul Elovitch.
When the prosecution's own star witness, Hefetz, testifies that Walla was at its core anti-Netanyahu, he seems to be saying exactly the opposite.
Part of what was stunning about Hefetz's testimony was that Netanyahu lawyer Boaz Ben Tzur did not even need to fool him into making the statement.
Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu at the Jerusalem District Court on November 22, 2021
Hefetz was happy to offer criticism of Walla as being anti-Netanyahu with very little nudging when presented with a line of anti-Netanyahu articles in December 2014, leading into the 2015 elections.
Sources have said that the prosecution view of such statements is that if not for Netanyahu's media bribery scheme with Elovitch, Walla on its own would have been far more negative toward Netanyahu.
However, due to the media bribery scheme, when Netanyahu or his messengers intervened - allegedly in 315 instances between 2013-2016 - Hefetz would say that the former prime minister was able to often alter that hostile core leaning in his favor.
Neither Hefetz nor the prosecution would argue that this meant that Netanyahu and his messengers would be able to block every anti-Netanyahu article written up quickly by every reporter which might not have been coordinated with the top editors in advance.
Accordingly, the prosecution would argue that it does not need to prove that Netanyahu's control over Walla coverage extended to every article, only that it was extremely extensive and part of an illegal scheme involving a quid pro quo in which he abused his power as prime minister.
In contrast, Ben Tzur has argued that the long line of anti-Netanyahu articles is a gaping hole in the prosecution case from which it cannot recover.
Further, Ben Tzur has claimed that Walla's core hostility to Netanyahu explains why he would justifiably try to battle for more balanced coverage.


