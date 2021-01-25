The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Israel Elections: Joint List on verge of breaking up

Odeh's party: No Likud branch will be allowed inside the Joint List

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JANUARY 25, 2021 19:27
MK MANSOUR ABBAS (middle front) and members of the Arab Joint List vote in December to dissolve the Knesset. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
MK MANSOUR ABBAS (middle front) and members of the Arab Joint List vote in December to dissolve the Knesset.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
The leaders of the four parties in the Joint List are set to meet on Wednesday to decide whether to run together in the March 23 election, amid new differences that are threatening to tear apart the slate of Arab candidates.
The party heads met on Sunday at the home of former MK Mohammed Barakeh and did not make progress toward reaching an agreement.
The Ra'am (United Arab List) Party of MK Mansour Abbas has set conditions for running together with the Joint List that the other three parties cannot accept.
Ra'am asked the list to not vote for bills that could harm the conservative religious identity of Arab society, which is seen as a reference to legislation promoting the rights of the LGBT community.
Abbas's party also asked that it be given freedom from faction discipline on other key issues in pursuit of its bond with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Right.
"The list should respect Ra'am's decisions to be influential," the party said.
The Hadash Party of Joint List leader Ayman Odeh emphatically rejected Ra'am's requests and said Abbas's faction must respect previous agreements between the four parties. The Balad Party will also take a tougher line against Abbas now that it is led by new chairman Sami Abu Shehadeh.
"Freedom from faction discipline could mean recommending Netanyahu to form the next government, enabling the passage of a bill that could help him evade prosecution or other stinking political deals with Likud," a Hadash spokesman said. "Joining or helping a right-wing government or enabling annexation are red lines for us. We will not allow there to be a Likud branch inside the Joint List."


Tags Elections arab sector israeli politics Ayman Odeh Joint List
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel's airport closure: Drastic but understandable

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Andrea Stricker

COVID-19 and the IAEA: Where does the Iran mission stand?

 By ANDREA STRICKER, JACOB NAGEL
Emanuele Giaufret

The European Union has not banned kosher slaughter

 By EMANUELE GIAUFRET
Jeff Barak

For Netanyahu, the ultra-Orthodox have always come first

 By JEFF BARAK
Amotz Asa-El

How will America recover from the trauma of Donald Trump?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

COVID-19 vaccine: 13 out of nearly 2 mil. Israelis suffer facial paralysis

A HEALTHCARE worker prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Rehovot on Monday.
3

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild dies at 57 after suffering heart attack

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild 1963-2021.
4

Parler CEO and family in hiding after receiving death threats

A man wearing a "Trump 2020" sweatshirt uses his mobile phone during a "Stop the Steal" protest outside Milwaukee Central Count the day after Milwaukee County finished counting absentee ballots, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. November 5, 2020
5

Ancient ‘Christ, born of Mary’ inscription unearthed in northern Israel

The building where the inscription “Christ born of Mary" was uncovered in excavation at et-Taiyiba, Jezreel Valley

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by