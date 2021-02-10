Israel Elections: Yair Lapid vows to help Anglos deal with coronavirus

Lapid also promised to create a special task force to help immigrants to Israel deal with the challenges of the coronavirus crisis that they face. He noted that his own father, the late former justice minister Yosef (Tommy) Lapid told him that even though he made aliyah at age 17, he never stopped seeing himself as an immigrant.

"My father taught me that an immigrant never takes anything for granted," Lapid told the audience of immigrants from English speaking countries, "You care more because life here didn't just happen to you. It's a choice you made and are committed to. I know I am talking to people who care very deeply about what is happening in Israel."

Lapid included immigrants to Israel from English speaking countries among whose problems Yesh Atid sees as the party's own.

"If there is one oleh who can't leave the country to visit their sick parent, it's our problem," he said.

Lapid responded to US President Joe Biden not calling Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the three weeks since his inauguration on Tuesday night.

"We're going to need a different government in order to get along with the Biden administration," Lapid said.

Lapid estimated that if his party received 22 or 23 seats, it will form a coalition.

When asked about electoral reform, he said he opposed dividing the country into regions. He said he supports raising the electoral threshold from 3.25% to 5% or 6% and a guarantee that the government would last four years.

"Our goal is governance and stability," he said. "The reason there is so much blackmailing in our political system is that our government faces never ending votes of no-confidence. The prime minister is a hostage to the parties in his coalition."

Lapid outlined a series of policies he would change immediately if he formed the next government.

For instance, he said Yesh Atid will pass bill allowing gay men to adopt children. He also spoke about his special needs daughter when a special needs teacher who made aliyah from Toronto asked about what can be done to help special needs children.

After the event, Yesh Atid released 10 campaign promises in English, including limiting the prime minister to two terms and the government to 18 ministers, funding an undergraduate degree for every student, passing a civil marriage and surrogacy bill and amending the nation-state law.