Likud aims to pass right-wing bills

The Likud will expedite a series of bills supported by the Right on Tuesday and Wednesday, before Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid is expected to be given a mandate to form a government.The Knesset Arrangements Committee is currently headed by Likud Faction chairman Miki Zohar, because Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has the mandate to form a government. The chairmanship of the committee will shift to Yesh Atid MK Karin Elharar, if Lapid is given the mandate by President Reuven Rivlin, which could happen as early as Wednesday night. Before that could happen, Zohar will convene his committee to try to advance key legislation he supports.The bills include legislation that would initiate direct elections for Prime Minister, cancel the Gaza Strip withdrawal, institute the death penalty for terrorists, prevent the entrance of migrant workers, add more judges to the Supreme Court, enable the bypassing of the Supreme Court, legalize unauthorized West Bank outposts and cancel Blue and White leader Benny Gantz's roation with Netanyahu as prime minister.If the bills pass - and most of them have a majority - they would be brought to a vote in the Knesset plenum on Wednesday.
