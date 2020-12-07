Likud, Blue and White fight over committee for dispersing Knesset

The Likud and Blue and White inched closer to dispersing the Knesset on Monday, when they fought over what committee would legislate the Knesset dispersal bill in a meeting of the Knesset House Committee.Blue and White wanted the legislation to take place at the House Committee, which is chaired by Blue and White faction chairman Eitan Ginzburg. The Likud preferred the Knesset Law and Constitution Committee, which is headed by United Torah Judaism MK Yaakov Asher. Ginzburg said he researched the issue, and he found that the Law Committee handled Knesset dispersal bills until 25 years ago, but since then, it has been done in the House Committee. "It is wrong to break tradition," Ginzburg said. The House Committee voted to give itself the right to legislate the two Knesset dispersal bills. The committee's proceedings will already begin on Monday night.The Likud, Shas and UTJ boycotted the vote to protest Blue and White's support for dispersing the Knesset and because they lacked a majority.Likud faction chairman Miki Zohar told Ginzburg: "It's not too late to avoid elections, which would be dangerous to conduct during coronavirus."
Tzvi Joffree contributed to this report
Ginzburg responded that Likud cannot preach to Blue and White, because it wants elections to be held in July after coronavirus vaccines will be available, in order to help Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.Blue and White is interested in holding elections "as quickly as possible, as soon as possible," Ginzburg told Army Radio on Monday morning."We will have to decide which committee will discuss the law to disperse the Knesset," said Ginzburg. "There is a struggle between us and the Likud Party. We want it to be discussed in the Knesset Committee."
