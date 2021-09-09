Likud could ban itself from Knesset committees

Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy warned the Likud on Thursday that its party's representatives would no longer be able to vote in key Knesset committees if the party did not name its representatives to the committees soon.

The Likud and other opposition factions have purposely held out in assigning MKs to committees in order to protest the coalition dividing up the committees in a manner the Likud perceives as unfair.

But according to a law that has never needed to be implemented before, if a faction does not name its representatives to a Knesset committee within 60 days, it cannot vote on that committee the entire term of the Knesset. The committees were formed on different days, but the 60-day deadline for the Law and Constitution Committee, for instance, already technically passed two weeks ago.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

It will be up to the Knesset House Committee to determine whether and if so, when to implement the law.

Levy urged Likud faction chairman Yariv Levin to name members to committees as soon as possible, ideally ahead of a special session of the Knesset during its holiday recess on Sunday. The special session was called to formally allocate the legislating of the state budget and its accompanying economic arrangements bill among multiple Knesset committees.

Likud Party member Yariv Levin attends preparations for the new Knesset on April 5. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

"In order to ensure the proper functioning of the Knesset in passing the budget, please appoint MKs to the committees that will be legislating it," Levy wrote Levin.

But Levin could instead wait to be found in contempt of court by the Supreme Court, which authorized the coalition's committee allocations last week. Challenging the Supreme Court's authority could be used by the Likud to benefit the party politically.

"Our view has not changed," a Likud official said. "It is the coalition that must present a fair composition of the committees."