Likud MK Michal Shir quits Knesset to run with Gideon Sa'ar

Likud MK Michal Shir submitted her resignation letter to Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin on Tuesday, 14 hours after voting against her government on the election prevention bill.Shir said she was proud to vote to end a dysfunctional government. She will be joining the New Hope Party led by her former employer, former MK Gideon Sa'ar.Shir will be replaced by the next candidate on the Likud list Shevah Stern, who was chosen for a slot on the list reserved for a candidate from Judea and Samaria.“If I have to buy a suit, I will,” Stern said. “I didn’t buy one for my son’s wedding last week.”MK Sharren Haskel, who refused to come to the vote, has not said when and if she will quit. Haskel is also expected to join the new party.Coalition chairman Miki Zohar is seeking financial penalties against Shir Haskel and MK Yifat Shasha-Biton, who will be Sa'ar's number two in New Hope.If Haskel quits, she will be replaced in the Knesset by former minister Ayoub Kara.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}