Matan Kahana wants to fix Israel's divisions over religion, state

Avitan spoke with warmth to the incoming minister, and wished him success for the sake of “the Jewish people, the Torah of the Jewish people, and the Land of Israel.”

Added Avitan “I wish to you that you will work with understanding to preserve the Jewish identity of the state and protect the standing of the chief rabbis,” a possible allusion to the concerns of the ultra-Orthodox parties and the Chief Rabbinate regarding the reforms the religious-Zionist Kahana is preparing.

The new minister for his part praised Avitan for his service over the course of just over a year and said the ministry had been effectively run during the COVID-19 crisis under Avitan’s leadership.

Kahana said however that “tensions over religion and state have caused deep division in Israeli society,” a situation he said he intends to change, an allusion perhaps to public displeasure and discontent with the ultra-Orthodox control and operation of religious institutions, including the Religious Services Ministry.

“Judaism needs to unite and connect us and remind that we are one people,” said Kahana.

“I want religion to be a force to unite us and I want our ministry to heal the wounds that religion and state issues have caused,” he continued.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

He added that his goal in office was to “Sanctify God's name” and that the work of the ministry and himself would be evaluated by that barometer, a possible allusion to the corruption that has beset the religious establishment in recent years during which rabbis and officials have been indicted and convicted of various crimes, including a former chief rabbi, among others.

Kahana has on several occasions during the course of the election campaign said the ministry he would most like to take charge of was the religious services ministry, and noted that this field was close to his heart during Monday’s ceremony.

Yamina has already set out the main reforms on religion and state issues that it would like to enact, reforms which Kahana played a central role in determining.

In particular, these include decentralizing authority over Jewish conversion to municipal chief rabbis to set up their own conversion courts; allowing independent kashrut authorities to provide kashrut supervision; and changing the selection committee for chief rabbis to allow the election, in 2023, of religious-Zionist rabbis to the role.

Of those plans, the changes to the conversion system are undoubtedly the most controversial and will be bitterly opposed by the ultra-Orthodox political parties and the Chief Rabbinate.

The latter have a conservative outlook on conversion and worry that decentralization will lead to lax standards for conversion.

Proponents of this change argue that more needs to be done to prevent Jewish intermarriage in Israel, and that Jewish law provides for different leniencies for conversion which moderate municipal chief rabbis can utilize in order to convert larger numbers of Israeli citizens who are not Jewish according to Jewish law and avert higher rates of intermarriage.

Allowing competition in the kashrut supervision market is less controversial, but will nevertheless be met with severe opposition from the haredi parties due to the patronage the Chief Rabbinate’s monopoly over the market provides them with.

Changing the electoral body for selecting the chief rabbis should be relatively simple to achieve in the Knesset, or through ministry regulations, but whether or not those changes can be preserved by the time of the 2023 elections for the positions, given the political challenges that face the new government, remains in doubt.

Other knotty problems lie before him as well however, including the ongoing problems of corruption in local religious councils which run religious services under the auspices of the ministry and the unlimited term limits of municipal chief rabbis and the failure to discipline those who violate ministry terms of behavior, among other issues.

Kahana is a long time friend of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, and the two met while serving in the IDF's elite Sayeret Matkal unit during the 1990s.

After three and a half years in Sayeret Matkal, Kahana went on to serve in the Israel Air Force as a combat pilot flying F-16s in the Second Lebanon War and in several operations over Gaza, served as a squadron commander and obtained the rank of colonel, before ending his military service in 2018.

Kahana grew up in the religious-Zionist community, was a member of the Bnei Akiva youth movement and studied in the Nativ Meir yeshiva which is part of the Bnei Akiva network of high-schools and yeshivas.

He is religiously moderate and perhaps reflects the mainstream of the religious-Zionist community to a greater degree than more conservative politicians and rabbis who have taken the lead on religious issues for the community in the past.

Kahana is strongly committed to the ethos of combining a religious lifestyle with national and social responsibilities, an outlook which he asserted is an ideal, not a compromise, during a fiery speech in the Knesset on Sunday afternoon during the debate ahead of the confidence vote in the new government.

Addressing the bitter attack issued by ultra-Orthodox MKs against Bennett and the new government last week, Kahana slammed the haredi detractors.

“I ask those MKs, have you ever prayed the amidah prayer during a [military] ambush, soaked in rain, trembling with cold?” demanded Kahana.

“Were you strict about ritually washing your hands when you don’t have a sink and vessel next the dining room as in a yeshiva?

“Have you worn tzitzit in training exercises when it is the least comfortable thing in the world? Have you prayed to God before going into battle?” Kahana stormed.

“Who are you to teach us about fearing Heaven, who are you to lecture us about sanctifying God’s name. You should be ashamed, your behavior is the worst desecration of God’s name there could be.”

In a direct promise to the ultra-Orthodox public, the new minister vowed however to “protect the Torah world,” meaning yeshiva funding, and “protect the Jewish character of the country.”