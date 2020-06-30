Minister to ‘Post’: There is a ramp up of attacks on Israel’s legitimacy

Minister of Strategic Affairs Orit Farkash-Hacohen, a member of Blue and White, described her party and Likud as “committed to totally different values” during The Jerusalem Post inaugural virtual conference COVID-19 & The Jews: Challenges & Opportunities on Tuesday night.In conversation with the paper’s editor-in-chief Yaakov Katz, Farkash-Hacohen addressed several issues related to current events. Asked about the relationship between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz she said that the issue at stake was not the personal story of what is happening between the two leaders.“This is a very complicated unity government that was assembled because of the special needs and circumstances of unprecedented political, health and economic crises,” she said. “In essence these are two parties committed to totally different values and with this comes a challenge to maintain the government.”“I hope that the two sides are committed and will be committed to what is good to the public. Whoever is dragging or might drag Israel to a fourth election is not a good civil servant,” she pointed out.Farkash-Hacohen also warned against what she described as a ramp up of attacks against the legitimacy of the State of Israel.“We are not opposing freedom of speech, nor criticism against Israel, even when loud and strong,” she said. “We oppose attacks on the existence of the State of Israel as the homeland of the Jewish people.”Among the episodes that the minister listed as problematic were the International Criminal Court decision to prosecute Israel and the blacklist published by the UN Human Rights Council featuring businesses operating in Jewish areas over the pre-1967 lines, in east Jerusalem, the West Bank and the Golan Heights.“This is all taking place in an environment of COVID-19, which builds up on a very significant social and political unrest around the world. This is unfortunately a fertile ground for extremists from the far-right and the far-left, which are all combining and collaborating with antisemitic voices,” Farkash-Hacohen added.Social media platforms were also described by Farkash-Hacohen as a fertile environment for antisemitism.A few weeks ago, the minister addressed the problem in a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey denouncing a series of posts by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei comparing Israel to a tumor.“The public opinion is shaped on social media,” she noted. “They need to enforce their user policy.”