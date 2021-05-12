The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Netanyahu trial: Did Yeshua continue scheme after dramatic 2016 meeting?

Defense portrays ex-Walla CEO as pushing conspiracy, continues to try and undermine his credibility.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
MAY 12, 2021 19:28
Former CEO of Walla! Ilan Yeshua arrives for his testimony at in the case against PM Netanyahu who is on trial on criminal allegations of bribery, fraud and breach of trust, at the District Court in Jerusalem, April 7, 202 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
Former CEO of Walla! Ilan Yeshua arrives for his testimony at in the case against PM Netanyahu who is on trial on criminal allegations of bribery, fraud and breach of trust, at the District Court in Jerusalem, April 7, 202
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
The defense continued to pummel the credibility of the prosecution’s key witness, former Walla CEO Ilan Yeshua, before the Jerusalem District Court on Wednesday in the public corruption trial of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Bezeq and Walla owner Shaul Elovitch.
During the prosecution’s presentation in April, Yeshua testified that he had a dramatic meeting on December 27, 2016, with Shaul and Iris Elovitch in which they demanded, as part of a cover-up, that he delete all text messages connected to Case 4000, the Bezeq-Walla Media Bribery Affair.
Yeshua testified then that he was so shocked by their demand that the following morning he terminated all cooperation with requests from Netanyahu and Elovitch to slant coverage in the prime minister’s favor.
The former Walla CEO also said he did not delete the text messages as requested, though he lied to Elovitch and told him he had.
But on Wednesday Elovitch lawyer Jacques Chen presented evidence that Yeshua continued to slant coverage toward Netanyahu in an incident on December 29, 2016, and again on January 8, 2017.
These inconsistencies in Yeshua’s story could also raise questions about whether he was truthful concerning what happened at the meeting on December 27, 2016.
How dramatically can that meeting have affected him if he continued to slant coverage multiple times shortly after it?
This is important to the defense because if it can prove that the Elovitches deleted their text messages for some motivation unconnected with criminal intent – for example, to avoid embarrassment or blackmail – it would remove a key aspect of the prosecution’s case that they
were trying to destroy evidence.
When Yeshua said he was surprised that Elovitch issued a new request to slant coverage toward Netanyahu on January 8, 2017, Chen denied that was surprised, since Elovitch had appealed to him only two days after the supposed dramatic turning point on December 27.
Judge Rivka Friedman-Feldman also seemed interested in this issue, asking, “You said you were surprised that there was a request to you a week later [after the December 27, 2016, meeting]. What surprised you if you’d had a similar discussion only two days later?”
The prosecution will likely say that inconsistencies in Yeshua’s testimony do not render all of it untrue. It will also rely on the alleged motive in deletion of messages by the Elovitches while under a criminal probe as self-evidently criminal in intent.
Chen also explored inconsistencies from Yeshua regarding deleting text messages.
Though Yeshua did not delete most of his text messages as the Elovitches allegedly did, Chen said a defense investigator found deleted messages and recorded conversations on Yeshua’s cellphone that the prosecution had not presented and that undermined aspects of its case.
Yeshua said he could not explain why there were a relatively small number of deleted messages.
However, he added that he must have forgotten about them, and that if Chen could not use these messages to counter the overwhelming evidence of a Netanyahu-Elovitch bribery scheme, then these messages are insignificant.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu bribery Trial corruption Case 4000
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

It's time to stand with Israel against Hamas rockets - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel needs to defeat Hamas in the narrative battle, too - comment

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Emily Schrader

How Palestinians lost Jerusalem to Israel - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy

Jews for liberal values: Critical thought not thought control - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

When did a left-wing government become a danger? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1

Tel Aviv battered in unprecedented Gaza barrage

A bus struck by a rocket fired from Gaza on May 5, 2021.
2

Temple Mount violence: Netanyahu says Israel protects right to worship

Border Police officers clash with worshipers at the Temple Mount, Friday, May 7, 2021.
3

Massive fire breaks out near Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant - Watch

Fire at shipyard in Bushehr, Iran, July 15, 2020
4

Chinese rocket Long March 5B crashes near Maldives

Long March-5B Y2 rocket, carrying the core module of China's space station Tianhe, takes off from Wenchang
5

Agency working with US military wants Jews to apologize for killing Jesus

An actor portraying Jesus Christ takes part in Passion Play as part of Good Friday celebrations at the Sanctuary of Kalwaria Zebrzydowska near Krakow, Poland April 19, 2019.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by