Israel Elections: Poll finds Yair Lapid, Gideon Sa'ar tied for second

Coalition can be formed without Likud, haredim and Arabs.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JANUARY 22, 2021 09:51
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein seen during the vaccination of the two million recipients, in Ramla, January 14, 2021. (photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein seen during the vaccination of the two million recipients, in Ramla, January 14, 2021.
(photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
A Panels Research poll taken by pollster Menchaem Lazar for the Maariv newspaper found that if elections would be held now, there would be a second-place tie.
 
Gideon Saar's New Hope, which came close to Likud when it was formed, has lost support to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's party, while opposition leader Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid is trending upward.
 
Likud would win 31 seats, New Hope and Yesh Atid 16 each, 11 for Yamina, 10 for the Joint List, eight each for United Torah Judaism and Shas, seven for Yisrael Beytenu, five for Meretz and four each for Blue and White and the Israelis Party of Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai.
 
The numbers indicate that a coalition could be formed without Likud, Shas, UTJ and the Joint List.
 
Labor, Bayit Yehudi and the parties of MK Moshe Ya'alon, MK Bezalel Smotrich, former MK Ofer Shelah and former accountant-general Yaron Zelekha were among the lists that failed to cross the 3.25% electoral threshold in the poll.
 
The poll was taken after Bayit Yehudi elected a new leader in Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Hagit Moshe and after it became apparent that MK Merav Michaeli had no strong competition in Sunday's Labor leadership race.
 
The survey of 522 respondents representing a statistical sample of the Israeli population was taken on Thursday and has a margin of error of 4.4% percent.


