Rivlin says goodbye to Supreme Court chief and justices

"The Israeli legal system is, without a doubt, one of the glorious achievements, and the clearest expressions of the Zionist dream, and Jewish sovereignty in the Land of Israel."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 17, 2021 14:16
PRESIDENT REUVEN Rivlin says goodbye to Supreme Court leaders. (photo credit: Mark Neiman/GPO)
PRESIDENT REUVEN Rivlin says goodbye to Supreme Court leaders.
(photo credit: Mark Neiman/GPO)
Outgoing Israeli president Reuven Rivlin parted with the leaders of Jerusalem's Supreme Court, the Government Press Office announced Wednesday. 
Chief Justice Esther Hayut along with former Supreme Court presidents Aharon Barak, Asher Grunis, Dorit Beinisch and Miriam Naor attended the event. The incumbent Supreme Court justices and former justices came to bid Rivlin a goodbye as well. 
"The Israeli legal system is, without a doubt, one of the glorious achievements, and the clearest expressions of the Zionist dream, and Jewish sovereignty in the Land of Israel," Rivlin told those present, explaining that its roots "grows out of deep traditions of [Jewish] law."
"No citizen - right or left, would want to live in a country where there is no independent, strong and efficient justice system. We all, citizens of Israel, want to live in a country where our judges are solely driven by the fear of the law."
He said that though Israel's judicial system is committed to the law, it always strives to "listen to all parties, in any dispute, and to make their voices heard."
He admitted that "Throughout my years as a public servant in Israel, we have not always seen eye to eye," but that he always appreciated and respected the court and its embodiment of the "resurrection of the Jewish people in the land [and] our ability to coexist on the scales of justice,"
Hayut agreed that Rivlin did not always agree with the court's perspective and at times "saw fit to utter poignant things and even words of rebuke," but that Rivlin " did so out of true love for the people and the country and sincere concern for our future and our cohesion."
"You have well understood the importance of an independent  judiciary and have taken care to maintain this place and status in the governmental fabric of Israel, " she said.
Barak added that while there were "clashes" during Rivlin's tenure as Knesset Speaker, " we always kept the friendship between us and it even got stronger."
He recalled that the two discussed the Basic Law of Legislation which they both supported often.
"I see you as a very important defender of the court system," Barak told Rivlin.
"You rebuked, but it was balanced and I am very sorry for the end of your tenure. The voices that defend the court system today are very few and it is very important that your voice is heard and that you continue to make it heard."
Rivlin concluded his speech by thanking the Supreme Court for its "dedicated, professional, wise, considerate and loyal service - for the people and the state."


