The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Settler leader: Likud must rid itself of Netanyahu

Yesha Council head David Elhayani spoke on the day that the Knesset was scheduled to ratify the historic peace deal between Israel and the UAE.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
OCTOBER 15, 2020 16:03
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu stands next to his wife, Sara, after speaking to supporters at his Likud party headquarters in Tel Aviv on March 3. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu stands next to his wife, Sara, after speaking to supporters at his Likud party headquarters in Tel Aviv on March 3.
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
The Likud Party must rid itself of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Yesha Council head David Elhayani told the Knesset Channel on Thursday.
“The time has come to replace Netanyahu,” he said.
Elhayani spoke on the day that the Knesset was scheduled to ratify the historic peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.
He also spoke as the Higher Planning Council for Judea and Samaria advanced planned for close to 5,000 new homes.
But at issue for Elhayani was the extent to which the UAE deal called for the suspension of West Bank annexation and gave a nod of approval to the Trump peace plan, which allows for the creation of a Palestinian state.
He said he planned to remain in the Likud Party, but that the time had come for the party to put forward a strong right-wing leader and not someone like Netanyahu who acted more as if he was a US governor.
Elhayani added an accusation he has made before about the US president stating that, US President Donald Trump is not “a friend” adding, “I will not miss him.”
A person who sets out the borders of a Palestinian state and thus endanger the state of Israel, can not be considered “a friend.”
Efrat Council head who supports both Netanyahu, Trump, the UAE deal and Trump’s vision of peace to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict attacked Elhayani.
“Trump is a true friend of the Israeli settlements,” Revivi said, noting that the approvals of thousands of plans for settler homes was a testament to that.
“No other president gave such legitimacy to the settling in Judea and Samaria. It is not surprising that [US] ambassador [to Israel] David Friedman became part of this family and visited the settlements dozens of times,” Revivi said.
He charged that Elhayani was to blame for the suspension of annexation plans favor of the UAE deal.
Revivi is among those who believe that Israeli law would eventually be applied to settlements.
In the interim, he said, it was important that Israel could move forward on settlement development.
"The annexation might seem far nowadays, but Trump's peace plan- peace to prosperity- allows us to build and expand,” he said.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Likud Settlers Annexation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo We need to hold the line despite dropping COVID-19 morbidity rate By JPOST EDITORIAL
Pamela Peled You gotta love the haredim By PAMELA PELED
Douglas Bloomfield Trump is using scare tactics and disruption for the 2020 election By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Gershon Baskin The Palestinians need a new strategy in relations with Israel By GERSHON BASKIN
Emily Schrader Why oppressive regimes succeed on social media By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 India-Israel 30-second coronavirus test should be 'ready in days'
Eight packages at the Foreign Ministry's warehouse intended to be sent to India to assist with combating the coronavirus
2 WhatsApp hacking: the new method hackers are using
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration
3 Nof Hagalil fire under control, arson suspected in other fires
A fire engulfs a house in the city of Nof HaGalil, October 9, 2020.
4 Trump less trusted across advanced economies than China's President Xi
US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping arrive at state dinner, Great Hall of the People, Beijing, 2017.
5 Majority of Israelis prefer Donald Trump over Joe Biden - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden debate in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by