Singer Einat Sarouf cancels performance for new coalition

She had been expected to join comedian Adir Miller at the event. It had been reported that Sarouf was supposed to earn NIS 64,000 for her performance.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 30, 2021 04:27
Senior government officials at a coalition pep rally, October 29, 2021. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Senior government officials at a coalition pep rally, October 29, 2021.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Israeli singer Einat Sarouf announced last Wednesday she had canceled a  scheduled performance to sing at an event scheduled last Friday for the MKs of Israel's most recent coalition.
Sarouf, who is close to Foreign Minister and Yesh Atid Chairman Yair Lapid, wrote on Instagram that she had decided to cancel her scheduled performance.
She had been expected to join comedian Adir Miller at the event. Maariv reported that Sarouf was supposed to earn NIS 64,000 for her performance. Miller had once been a regular guest on a show that Lapid had hosted.
Sources had reported that Yesh Atid would cover the financial expenses of Miller's appearance while Yamina would have financed Sarouf's performance. In the end, Sarouf canceled her appearance and Miller was the only one that performed.
The party in question was hosted by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Lapid who decided to have it at the Ha’ahuza wedding hall in Modi’in for the coalition MKs and their spouses to reward them for their work in the Knesset.
Senior government officials at a coalition pep rally, October 29, 2021. (credit: Courtesy)
Also at the party, Bennett warned the current coalition of the possibility of fake news.
"There is no fake news item that won't be told. There is no political spin that won't be broadcast. It is all part of the game, and it is OK," he said.
Gil Hoffman contributed to this report.


