The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

What will it take to pass Israel's budget? - Timeline

Here is a timeline of this upcoming week's sessions at the Knesset to get the state budget passed.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
OCTOBER 31, 2021 15:49
Israeli parliament members during a plenum session and a vote on the state budget at the assembly hall in the Israeli parliament, Jerusalem, September 2, 2021. (photo credit: OLIVER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Israeli parliament members during a plenum session and a vote on the state budget at the assembly hall in the Israeli parliament, Jerusalem, September 2, 2021.
(photo credit: OLIVER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Monday: 10 a.m. Knesset plenum convenes, starting six hours early with no-confidence motions filed by the opposition on the "cruel budget that helps the rich and harms the poor and the periphery. The coalition decided to boycott the no-confidence votes to protest the opposition violating the tradition of refraining from no-confidence votes while the prime minister is abroad. Deputy Knesset speakers David Bitan (Likud) and Yaakov Margi (Shas) wrote to Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy on Sunday protesting the early start time of the plenum.
David Bitan in Knesset on February 5, 2018. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)David Bitan in Knesset on February 5, 2018. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Tuesday: 9 a.m. State budget formally submitted and Knesset debate begins. The opposition wants to filibuster on the budget, but the coalition will try to limit the opposition, using parliamentary maneuvers. Likud MK Shlomo Karhi has asked Knesset's legal adviser to require that the debate go on for a minimum of 72 hours.
Wednesday: 18:30 Debate set to conclude with speeches by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman, Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Knesset Finance Committee chairman Alex Kushnir. The voting will begin immediately after those speeches and is set to continue nonstop for some 36 hours. The economic arrangements bill, which contains key reforms, will be passed first, followed by the state budget for 2021 and 2022.
Friday: Knesset set to complete passing the state budget into law for the first time since March 15, 2018. 


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Budget Knesset Likud Naftali Bennett Shas iran government budget Israeli Government Budget David Bitan
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The budget must pass despite fighting in the Knesset - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Why does Israel keep losing easy diplomatic wins? - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Israeli road signs and wonders

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

Family feud over Eitan Biran is an international disgrace

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Is America’s visa-waiver carrot a stick in disguise? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Turkey reveals photos of 15 alleged Mossad spies arrested

The 15 alleged Mossad spies arrested in Turkey, as revealed by Turkish media.
2

Has Israel become the over-inoculation nation on COVID-19? - analysis

Jerusalem resident Phillip Brieff is seen getting the third COVID-19 booster shot at a Meuhedet clinic, on August 1, 2021.
3

Iran gas stations reportedly hit by massive cyberattack

Cyber hacking (illustrative)
4

People vaccinated against COVID-19 less likely to die of other causes - study

Health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary Clalit health care center in Jerusalem, September 30, 2021.
5

'Kissing disease' among teens could trigger MS - study

A kissing couple

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by