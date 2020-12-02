The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Preliminary report received on crash that killed instructor, cadet

Not yet possible to determine cause of crash; plane had two malfunctions prior to accident; recording devices on plane severely damaged.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
DECEMBER 2, 2020 19:01
Aircraft crashes near Mishmar HaNegev, Nov. 24, 2020 (photo credit: Courtesy)
Aircraft crashes near Mishmar HaNegev, Nov. 24, 2020
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The Head of Israel’s Air Force Maj.-Gen. Amikam Norkin received the preliminary report into the deadly crash of the Grob G-120 ‘Snunit' ('Swallow') aircraft last week, killing a cadet and training instructor.
The crash killed 42 year-old Maj.(res.) Itai Zeidan from Kibbutz Shoval who flew F-16s, and a cadet, 19 year-old Cpl.Lihu Benbassat from Rishon Letzion who was four months into the IAF’s training program and had flown nine times on the aircraft before the deadly crash.
The report, which was compiled by the team of experts investigating the crash headed by Col.A, found that while it was not yet possible to determine the cause of the crash, the plane had encountered a technical malfunction in its engine about two and a half months ago and another minorly severe malfunction about a week before the accident.
“At this stage, no connection was found,” the IDF said of the two malfunctions.
The military said that the plane underwent “extensive” maintenance following the second malfunction before it was inspected and given the green light to fly by technical crews. Two additional flights were flown with different crews from the flight school that day.
Zeidan and Benbassat took off at 10.43 AM from Hatzerim Airbase and were doing pre-planned exercises in good weather with good visibility. The two also carried out another exercise “at the discretion of the flight instructor.” During the flight, Zeidan asked the control tower for permission to lower his flight altitude according to procedures, “presumably” for the purpose of performing the additional exercise.
According to the IDF, this was the last contact with the control tower, and there were no reports of an emergency or malfunction prior to the accident. The last contact with radar systems was at 11.12 AM at an altitude of 900 feet.
The military said that at this stage in the investigation it is not possible to determine what maneuver the aircraft was performing prior to when it hit the ground. There have also been no indications that the aircraft was damaged while in the air, by birds or a fire in the aircraft. There was also no attempt to abandon the aircraft.
The recording devices that were on the plane were severely damaged in the accident and despite many efforts, both in Israel and abroad, the military said it will probably not be possible to repair them.
Norkin, who accepted the findings of the reports, said that the accident consisted of “many pieces of information which made it difficult to compile a clear picture and yet we must understand what happened and how it happened.”
As such, the suspension of all training flights with the Snunit will continue, the rest of the training aircraft returned to the skies last weekend. The investigation will continue to investigate all possible reasons behind the crash and representatives of the manufacturer of the aircraft will arrive to take part.
“We had a fatal accident, we need to continue with a professional and in-depth investigation,” Norkin said.
The families have been updated on the findings of the interim report.


Tags IAF IDF plane crash aircraft
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel still has news to smile about in dark times By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Obama’s memoir: The anatomy of Iran-appeasers and bash-Israel-firsters By GIL TROY
Asaf Malchi The haredi fears behind the opening of yeshivot amid COVID-19 – opinion By ASAF MALCHI
Susan Hattis Rolef Is Netanyahu moving towards autocracy? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Amotz Asa-El Given America's history in the Middle East, should Biden stay the course? By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Iran vows revenge after assassination of top nuclear scientist
A view shows the scene of the attack that killed Prominent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, outside Tehran, Iran, November 27, 2020.
2 Warning from the past comes back to haunt Iran’s top nuclear scientist
Screenshot of video presenting PM Benjamin Netanyahu's presentation on the Iranian nuclear program, during which he speaks about nuclear scientist Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
3 Recount in Wisconsin county demanded by Trump increases Biden's margin
A poll worker processes mail-in absentee ballots the night of Election Day in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
4 New coronavirus symptoms have been discovered - study
A health worker, wearing a protective suit and a face mask, administers a nasal swab to a patient in a temporary testing site for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Zenith Arena in Lille, France, October 26, 2020
5 Israeli research: People with asthma 30% less likely to contract COVID-19
An inhaler used to treat asthma

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by