President Herzog and PM Bennett hold first working meeting

Israel's new President Isaac Herzog and new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett held their first working meeting on Monday less than a week after Herzog was sworn into office, and a month after Bennett was sworn into office.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett meets President Isaac Herzog for their first working meeting since taking office, Monday, July 12, 2021 (Credit: MARC NEYMAN/GPO) The meeting was held at the President's Residence, although Herzog will not officially move in till next week, and Bennett has no intention of moving into the nearby Prime Minister's Residence, which he will use only for meetings and to host official guests from abroad.

The initial foci of the two leaders' discussion were the security and economic challenges facing the country, as well as the social rifts, which threaten national stability . They agreed that many of the latter difficulties stem from the coronavirus pandemic, which claimed so many lives, and affected so many families and individuals economically and psychologically, and in everything connected to battling the virus.

Herzog told Bennett that he is at his disposal and the disposal of the government in any and every way that may be of help.

Herzog and Bennett issued a joint call to the public to heed all the requests, guidelines and cautions of the Health Ministry and urged those people who have not yet done so, to go and get vaccinated. This is a personal responsibility incumbent on every citizen, they emphasized. The two agreed to strengthen the cooperation between their two offices and between each other personally, and to remain in close and frequent contact.