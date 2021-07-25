The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Program for young French olim at risk of closing

A program for young French immigrants to Israel is at risk of closing and leaving thousands of young olim with no supportive framework.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 25, 2021 14:35
The Mehubarim (Connected) program that helps young French olim to assimilate is at risk of closing and leaving over 2,000 at-risk youth with no framework. (photo credit: Courtesy)
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The Mehubarim (Connected) program that helps young French olim to assimilate is at risk of closing and leaving over 2,000 at-risk youth with no framework as funding is set to run out in August, the Qualita organization for French olim announced Sunday.
In order to emphasize the importance of the program, Mehubarim held a special event for youth and their families in Jerusalem.
The program, that works with the Education Ministry and the Israel Association of Community Centers, is the only framework designed for young, at-risk French olim, according to Qualita. It was founded in 2019 after violent incidents between youth in Jerusalem left one young oleh dead.
The program operates in cities with large populations of French olim and provides the young olim with an educational framework that includes help with school, mentorship, help with assimilation and more. 
"If no budget is found to continue the program it will significantly harm olim from France," said Qualita Director-General Ariel Kandel.
"After they immigrate from France, the students go to schools that are not prepared to absorb them and to educational staff that does not know how to help them.At the same time they face challenges with assimilating, a new culture, language difficulties and a lack of understanding of what is being taught.
"The situation can lead to many from them becoming at-risk youth and dropping out of educational frameworks. Since 2019, Mehubarim has provided children and youth a daily framework that is vital and prevents negative behaviors among the olim. Unfortunately, as of right now, there is no budget to continue the program."
Qualita, founded in 2015, is an organization designed to help French immigrants to Israel.


