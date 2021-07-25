Program for young French olim at risk of closing

In order to emphasize the importance of the program, Mehubarim held a special event for youth and their families in Jerusalem.

The program, that works with the Education Ministry and the Israel Association of Community Centers, is the only framework designed for young, at-risk French olim, according to Qualita. It was founded in 2019 after violent incidents between youth in Jerusalem left one young oleh dead.

The program operates in cities with large populations of French olim and provides the young olim with an educational framework that includes help with school, mentorship, help with assimilation and more.

"If no budget is found to continue the program it will significantly harm olim from France," said Qualita Director-General Ariel Kandel.

"After they immigrate from France , the students go to schools that are not prepared to absorb them and to educational staff that does not know how to help them.At the same time they face challenges with assimilating, a new culture, language difficulties and a lack of understanding of what is being taught.

"The situation can lead to many from them becoming at-risk youth and dropping out of educational frameworks. Since 2019, Mehubarim has provided children and youth a daily framework that is vital and prevents negative behaviors among the olim. Unfortunately, as of right now, there is no budget to continue the program."

Qualita, founded in 2015, is an organization designed to help French immigrants to Israel.