The Police Investigations Department on Wednesday informed the policeman who shot and killed east Jerusalem special needs resident Iyad Halak on May 30 that he will likely be charged with Israel's equivalent of second degree murder.The policeman will still have a pre-indictment hearing where he can try to convince PID to drop or reduce the charge. In August, nearly three months after the policeman, whose name is under gag order, mistakenly shot and killed Halak, the officers being probed reconstructed the scene.The area around the crime scene near the Lion’s Gate at the Old City was closed off to traffic and pedestrians during the reconstruction.The May 30 police shooting of Palestinian Iyad Halak led to massive criticism of the police, and even Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu admitted the shooting was a mistake.All parties acknowledge that the shooting was a mistake. The question had been whether PID would decide to indict the police officer who killed Halak for anything from murder to manslaughter to negligent homicide, or even close the case, based on how reasonable or unreasonable it was for the shooter to believe that the unarmed Halak was a threat.Halak was shot dead after fleeing into a garbage disposal room, bolstering the idea that the shooting was far more than a mere negligent mistake.Leaked information had indicated that Halak may have acted suspicious and that some kind of law enforcement action may have been justified under the circumstances, given that the officers did not know he had special needs.Further, leaks had provided some potential information which could reduce any charges against the police officer shooter.According to leaks, a first set of police officers thought Halak was acting suspiciously and called out that he was a “terrorist.”When Halak fled the Lion’s Gate area, multiple groups of police followed him with the understanding that he had been flagged as a terrorist.One officer said that as they ran multiple blocks to catch Halak, he even fired at his lower body to try to prevent him from getting away.These shots apparently missed.That officer will not be charged as the circumstances were viewed as unclear, and he only aimed for Halak's knees.However, when this police officer arrived at the garbage room and saw the other police officer (who eventually killed Halak and will now likely be charged) standing over Halak, he ordered the other officer twice not to fire.The shooter ignored both orders, one coming before the first shot, and one coming between the first and the second shot.In contrast, the police official who killed Halak has said he did not hear any order to hold his fire, had heard Halak was declared a terrorist and had seen his commander fire (even if he missed) on Halak as they were chasing him down the street.PID's decision indicates that either it does not believe the shooter or finds that his actions were too far beyond what was reasonable under the circumstances.PID said that Halak presented no danger, that the shooter had been clearly ordered not to fire and fired to kill.The reason that the policeman who killed Halak is not being charged with first degree murder is the unique operational circumstances in which he believed he was shooting a terrorist and thought, however unreasonably, that he was upholding public safety.According to the PID, though they immediately collected several video cameras positioned near where the incident took place, none of them recorded the shooting itself in the garbage room.At the same time, PID said that they had interviewed multiple witnesses who saw the shooting and all of the many police officers involved in various aspects of the incident.Some eyewitnesses have even claimed that they yelled to the police officer who killed Halak that he was a special needs case, while leaks from the officer’s side have said he did not hear any such warning.Supporters of the shooter have also noted that the Lion’s Gate in the Old City, where the incident occurred, has seen many attacks by east Jerusalem or West Bank Palestinians residents on police officers.It is also possible that the original police officer who declared Halak a terrorist breached protocol as he could have issued a warning, before jumping to the most dangerous conclusion merely based on suspicions that Halak was concealing a gun.