Protests against public corruption outside PM's residence, roads blocked

Protesters chanted: "This is not an emergency government for combating coronavirus, but a corrupted government for combating its citizens."

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
JULY 10, 2020 18:21
Black Flags demonstrators protesting the arrest of brig.-gen. (res.) Amir Haskel and calling on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resign. (photo credit: BLACK FLAGS MOVEMENT)
Black Flags demonstrators protesting the arrest of brig.-gen. (res.) Amir Haskel and calling on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resign.
(photo credit: BLACK FLAGS MOVEMENT)
Thousands of protesters gathered outside of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's official residence on Balfour Street in Jerusalem on Friday afternoon to protest against public corruption, according to N12 News.
Protesters reportedly blocked the main road leading to the official residence, chanting: "This is not an emergency government for combating coronavirus, but a corrupted government for combating its citizens."
"I received hate messages from Likud members because I wrote the truth about not having any money," actor Tomer Sharon said, adding that "we don't have an economic and social future. I blame Netanyahu for inciting this hatred."
The protests are being led by Brig.-Gen. (Ret.) Amir Haskel who was arrested about two weeks ago during similar protests taking place in front of the prime minister's residence against public corruption. His arrest led to even more criticism, with people claiming that his arrest was political in nature.
After his release from prison, following a court order, Haskel told reporters: "I have a message for Benjamin Netanyahu - we were incarcerated at Hadarim Prison for 15 hours. Not a pleasant experience, but not a terrible one either ... If Netanyahu is found guilty in court I think his fall will be hard and painful, so I suggest that he reaches some kind of agreement and leaves our lives already."


