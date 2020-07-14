Psychiatrist finds Maya Vishniyak's alleged murderer fit for trial

A psychiatrist's evaluation, which was presented to the district court in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, showed the defendant, Amit Almog, is found fit to stand trail for the murder of Maya Vishniyak earlier this year. The victim's family confronted the defendant during court discussions, shouting at him "murderer, look at me!" On May 20, the Attorney's Office approved the suspect's request to be examined by a private psychiatrist. The following day, Almog went through a psychiatrist's evaluation ordered by his lawyers, and its results were sent to a special task force investigating the case at the Dan Sub-District in Tel Aviv. On June 7, Almog was charged with first degree murder of his partner, Vishniyak, in his mother's apartment in Ramat Gan. On June 11, the Tel Aviv District Attorney handed the District Court a bill of indictment, accusing Almog of the murder. Almog was also charged with the aggravated assault of his mother. According to the indictment, delivered by Attorney Shiri Pearl, Almog was planning on killing his partner, as well as his mother and sister before May 16. On Saturday, May 16, Vishniyak arrived at Almog's apartment in Ramar Gan. At a certain point after her arrival, he decided to kill her, and waited for his sister to leave the apartment before going through with the act. The indictment further describes how Almog strangled the victim by forcefully holding down on her neck with his arm and covering her mouth. The cause of Vishniyak's death, according to the indictment, was asphyxiation. After Vishniyak was dead, Almog allegedly waited for his mother, and upon her arrival, stabbed her in her face and upper body with a knife. His mother struggled and begging for her life, while telling him that she loves him. Almog eventually listened to her pleas and stopped his attack, according to the incitement. The indictment also alleges that Almog took pictures of the deceased, while dancing around the body and throwing money around, and eventually sending the pictures to his friend. He is charged with committing premeditated murder.