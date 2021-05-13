The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Purchasing real estate in Israel during COVID - A growing phenomenon

The coronavirus pandemic has seen people turn to more conservative areas of investment.

By ADVOCATES ARYEH RACHLIN & JANE OLMAN  
MAY 13, 2021 22:42
Advocates Aryeh Rachlin & Jane Olman (photo credit: SARAH RAANAN / RACHLIN-OLMAN LAW OFFICES)
Advocates Aryeh Rachlin & Jane Olman
(photo credit: SARAH RAANAN / RACHLIN-OLMAN LAW OFFICES)
 As in previous times of economic uncertainty, the current COVID-19 pandemic has seen people turn to more conservative areas of investment to protect their savings. Real estate, the traditional safe haven in uncertain times, has again become a focus of attention at a time when stock and equity markets are perceived as carrying higher risk.
For many, this new investment objective has created the incentive to realize a dream which may have remained dormant for many years: purchasing a property in Israel! In addition, the shift to remote employment arrangements has opened up aliyah opportunities for many people who previously would not have considered the move until after retirement. 
Despite recent difficulties foremost non-Israeli citizens to visit and personally inspect a house or apartment, the second half of 2020 and beginning of 2021 has seen a significant increase in the number of properties purchased by foreign residents. This trend, though counterintuitive, can partially be explained by the decision of the Israeli government to lower real estate purchase taxes for foreign residents in 2020, but clearly other factors are also at play. The most compelling explanation, in our opinion, is the historical return to real estate investment in times of economic uncertainty combined with a newfound openness worldwide to conducting business from afar and with minimal physical interaction.
Traditionally, most purchasers would not be willing to make such a significant investment without actually being present to inspect the property personally. Today, however, technology facilitates the ability of purchasers to inspect a property to their satisfaction, and as a society, we are much more comfortable relying on this technology. It is no longer uncommon for purchasers to visit apartments with their real estate agents by Zoom, visiting and revisiting rooms, coming back at different times of the day, taking measurements, checking exposures and sunlight and even participating in neighborhood walk-throughs to familiarize themselves with the local amenities. 
The availability of native English-speaking real estate agents, lawyers, mortgage brokers, structural engineers, surveyors and property managers enables purchasers to put together an experienced team of professionals to guide them through all aspects of the purchase. Professional references from personal contacts in Israel or on websites which serve the English-speaking community are easily obtainable, providing comfort that the choices being made will lead to a smooth transaction, free of unwelcome surprises.
Others have concluded that buying a new construction apartment “off plans” mitigates the downside of not being able to inspect a property personally. The customary 18 to 36-month construction period dovetails nicely with the current inability to visit Israel. These purchasers also take advantage of the opportunity to work with local, English-speaking architects and interior designers to create their apartment in their own vision, upgrade the developer’s plans and specs, and come away with a custom-built property tailored to their needs.  Many new construction projects offer attractive payment plans which can also be partially funded by mortgage funds from an Israeli bank. Qualified foreign residents are currently able to obtain financing of up to 50% of the value of the property. 
In many ways, the purchase process is actually easier today than in previous years. Even with the current easing of entry restrictions, not all potential buyers are able or ready to visit Israel in the near future. Executing a power of attorney for your lawyer, as well assigning documents that enable the creation of a trust account to facilitate payment of all related purchase costs, can now be done from the comfort of your living room or office, obviating the need for time-consuming trips to the closest Israeli consulate.  
Purchasing real estate in Israel from overseas has become a realistic alternative for a growing number of people. The increasing number of available tools and services (both online and personal) have given people the confidence to make their dream of a home in Israel a reality.
Rachlin-Olman Law Office is dedicated to helping English-speaking clients in Israel and abroad navigate the complexities of the Israeli legal system and realize their dreams. The firm offer decades of experience, personalized service in English, and deep familiarity with Israeli business culture. They can be reached at office@rolaw.co.il or on +972-2-2651522. See our website at: www.rolaw.co.il


Tags finance real estate israel investment investors
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs a new police chief - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Jewish-Arab clashes are a victory for Hamas - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Unmasking Hamas’s unholy war

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Israel's bloc for change coalition hanging on a tightrope - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Is Israel on the verge of a Hamas-abetted civil war? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Tel Aviv battered in unprecedented Gaza barrage

A bus struck by a rocket fired from Gaza on May 5, 2021.
2

Soldier killed as cabinet okays more attacks

Damage caused to a building in Petah Tikva by Hamas rocket fire, May 13, 2021
3

Israel continues bombardment of Hamas targets in Gaza

Palestinians are seen checking the damage caused after a 15-floor building was destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, on May 13, 2021.
4

Israel in chaos: 10 Border Police units called up to quell Arab-Jewish violence

Clashes between the Israeli army and Palestinians in the West Bank city of Hebron on May 12, 2021.
5

Temple Mount violence: Netanyahu says Israel protects right to worship

Border Police officers clash with worshipers at the Temple Mount, Friday, May 7, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by