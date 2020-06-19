Rahat mayor: Residents are avoiding coronavirus testing, are ashamed

Residents of the Bedouin city of Rahat are ashamed of getting coronavirus so much that they avoid getting tested in the first place, Mayor Faiz Abu Sahiben said, according to Ynet."The coronavirus is still perceived as something to be ashamed of and people loath to admit they have been exposed," Abu Sahiben, who is in quarantine after coming into contact with a confirmed patient, told Ynet. "I was hoping to set an example and made it known that I have gone into quarantine." He further explained that due to the high number of coronavirus patients in Rahat, 80 people were being moved to four buildings in neighborhoods under lockdown as a protective measure to "isolate them from the rest of the population," according to Ynet. Rahat was announced on Wednesday to be a "Red Zone," or a limited coronavirus area subject to additional restrictions, after seeing a 15.3% increase in cases in the region.