Ramadan Kareem: Tel Aviv Municipality lights up for Muslim holy month

The Tel Aviv Municipality building lit up with flashing messages in Hebrew and Arabic in honor of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
The municipality frequently lights up its exterior to commemorate holidays (such as during Ramadan and Hanukkah) and important events (such as Israeli Election Day and when the Abraham Accords were signed in Washington).
The exterior of the building shone a bright purple as messages flashed to wish residents a Ramadan Kareem, the traditional greeting used during the holy month.
The message also specifically mentioned Jaffa, the oldest part of the city of Tel Aviv which has a large percentage of Arab residents.
The municipality shared a video over social media of the building Saturday night.
#Ramadan Kareem رمضان كريم to all our residents and friends!#Ramadan2021 pic.twitter.com/9wRcc9rkZr— Tel Aviv (@TelAviv) April 17, 2021
However, it has also been used for more solemn occasions and showing solidarity after tragedies, such as lighting up with a US flag after the January 6 Capitol insurrection and lighting up with a Lebanese flag after the August 2020 Beirut Port explosion.