Rape investigation file closed without notifying victim

Ola Kravchenko's lawyer, Daniel Haklai, spoke with 103FM on Thursday, in light of her unconventional appeal to the State Attorney's Office, with a demand to reopen the investigation file against her former partner.
Regarding the accusation against him, Haklai said, "We have a confession, the case exists, he admitted that he committed sodomy on her and attacked her severely. The prosecution closed the case against him, but did not bother to update [Kravchenko], the victim. To our shock, we just found out about it now."
According to Haklai, Kravchenko was abused by her partner for ten years. "He admitted to the police that he broke her jaw, attacked her multiple times; we are talking about constant physical abuse. He admitted to committing sodomy once – we are talking about sexual abuse. After she had the courage to leave, he sent threatening messages, distributed nude photos online and attempted to blackmail her.
"There cannot be a situation where those coping mentally are abandoned this way," Haklai said.
