The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Record number of Bedouin drafted into IDF in 2020

New IDF record: 600 Bedouin drafted into the Israeli military, a sharp increase from previous years

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
OCTOBER 7, 2021 14:16
Bedouin soldiers in the IDF (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)
Bedouin soldiers in the IDF
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)
Some 600 Bedouins voluntarily drafted into the Israeli military over the past year, a record number from previous years.
"In the past year, we have continued the upward trend in the recruitment of Bedouins to the IDF, with more than 600 conscripts, and we continue to work to increase the number,” Defense Minister Benny Gantz said Wednesday evening at a ceremony marking the role of Bedouins in Israeli security forces.
The Bedouin are not obliged to serve in the army and the IDF has stepped up attempts to recruit Bedouin soldiers, including sending Bedouin troops into towns to encourage youths to volunteer to serve. 
“Military service and national service are not taken for granted, and I am glad that more and more members of the community are enlisting in diverse tracks,” Gantz said. “From an understanding of the importance of diversity I want to see more of you in senior command positions, as well as in technological units and places that act as a gateway to Israeli society.”
The Bedouin are highly respected for their tracking and navigational skills.
Defense Minister Benny Gantz attends a ceremony marking the role of Bedouins in Israeli security forces, October 2021 (credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY) Defense Minister Benny Gantz attends a ceremony marking the role of Bedouins in Israeli security forces, October 2021 (credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)
Gantz praised the tracking skills of those who join Israeli security forces, saying that even in the days of technological progress “there is no substitute for the sharpness of the trackers, their familiarity with the terrain, experiences handed down through generations.”
“We saw this very recently in the pursuit of the terrorists who escaped from Gilboa Prison and we see it every day during operational activity,” he said.
Deployed across the country, the difficulty of the tracker’s job varies on the location and topography. Near Gaza, where there are near-daily infiltrations from the Hamas-run Gaza Strip into Israel, trackers are able to easily read the sand and are able to quickly tell if there has been an illegal crossing into Israel.  Up in northern Galilee, an area full of forested hills and many streams and other natural obstacles, the identification of possible infiltrations is more challenging.
The majority of Bedouins drafting into the military come from communities in the north due to a number of factors.
Israel also continues to demolish unrecognized Bedouin villages, mainly in the southern part of the country.  Many NGOs have criticized Israel’s policy of demolishing unrecognized villages and with fractious relations between the Bedouin the state, there is also pressure from the Islamic Movement for Bedouin not to serve.
Referring to the violence rocking the Arab and Bedouin communities, Gantz said that that “the large majority of the Bedouin population are law-abiding citizens, who want to be part of the state, who strive to live in peace and coexistence.”
“You are the best proof that we need to live together, that we can live together and improve everything for a good future for all of us,” he said. He vowed that “we will not allow those who try to separate you from us rule the streets under the rule of fear, to win. We will win.”
The defense minister said that Israel has no patience for “criminals who took the lives of hundreds of people just this year” and that more police and border police will enforce the law.
“This is an emergency, we are all mobilized for it.”


Tags Benny Gantz Defense Ministry IDF IDF Soldiers bedouin
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Lessons of Sadat’s assassination - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Harris fails by trying to please both sides - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Peter Lerner

Unions are the answer to COVID unemployment and work disputes - opinion

 By PETER LERNER
Tehilla Shwartz-Altshuler

FDA decision to limit COVID booster shots didn't satisfy anyone - opinion

 By TEHILLA SHWARTZ-ALTSHULER
Gershon Baskin

The UN speeches were disappointing, once again - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Most Read
1

COVID may cause 'restless anal syndrome' - report

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
2

Could DNA vaccines be the next tool in the world’s battle against COVID-19?

A man receives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), manufactured by Serum Institute of India, inside a passenger bus in Ahmedabad, India, September 23, 2021
3

VP Harris to student who accused Israel of 'genocide': Your truth must be heard

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris talks with students during a visit to George Mason University to discuss voting rights and registration in Fairfax, Virginia,
4

Certain people have 'superhuman' immunity to corona. How?

YOUTH RECEIVE their COVID-19 vaccine at a Clalit center in Jerusalem in August.
5

Israel steps up counter-terrorism operations in West Bank

Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City, on August 21, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by