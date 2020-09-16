Remotely-controlled Heron UAV lands in Ben-Gurion Airport

The Heron Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), designed and built by the Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), became the first UAV in the world to land in a civilian airport on Wednesday.The unmanned aircraft took off from Ein Shemer Airfield in northern Israel, an air force base, landed at Ben-Gurion Airport before making its way back to Ein Shemer. Throughout the flight, the vehicle was remotely operated from a ground control station in Ein Shemer. This technological achievement was made possible with the employment of a remote control system called "Long Runner," which enables UAVs to take off and land automatically on runways within a range of 1,500 kilometers (932 miles).Long Runner uses satellite communication to track and guide the UAV during the flight phase. The Heron was first introduced in 2005, after taking an initial flight in 1994. It was also purchased by the Israeli Air Force and other militaries around the world.The Israeli-built UAV was designed to carry out strategic and tactical missions. It is also capable of operating in severe weather conditions, carry a variety of sensors and provide time-sensitive information to decision makers outside engagement areas. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Military Aircraft Group of Israel Aerospace Industries Moshe Levy commented on the historic flight: "The future of the flight industry would require civilian airfields to make room for UAVs. Today, it has happened for the first time, owing to a joint effort by the Civil Aviation Authority and the Israel Airport Authority."