Chairman of Republicans Overseas Israel, Marc Zell, said on Thursday that he hopes President Donald Trump will work to formalize Israeli outposts in the West Bank. Zell stated he hopes Trump will formalize these outposts saying it is "because President Trump has already recognized Israel's legal right to settle in Judea and Samaria that are the land of Israel from the bible and since the president, like every American president, supports human rights." Zell went on to say that "because the president is interested in advancing the Trump plan under which no one - Israeli or Palestinian - will be removed from their home, and no settlement will be emptied, I hope that President Trump will [...] work to formalize Israeli outposts."Zell made the remark while on a tour at the outpost of Sde Boaz in the Gush Etzion region.