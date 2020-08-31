The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Residents living near PM's Office claim JLM mayor is discriminating them

"Permanent and frequent demonstrations have led to an insufferable situation for the petitioners who feel like they've lost all sense of law and order," the latest petition read.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
AUGUST 31, 2020 05:44
TAKING UP torches in protest, outside the Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem on August 1. (photo credit: YANIV NADAV/FLASH90)
TAKING UP torches in protest, outside the Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem on August 1.
(photo credit: YANIV NADAV/FLASH90)
A group of residents who live near the Prime Minister's Official Residence on Balfour street in Jerusalem petitioned against Jerusalem mayor Moshe Lion and the Israel Police, demanding that the various protest compound sites in the area be vacated, according to a report by Walla!
The petition, submitted to the Jerusalem district court on Sunday claims that the protest compounds are an environmental hazard that residents are suffering from.
The High Court has already rejected a previous petition submitted by residents who requested that the protests be prohibited altogether.
The petitioners claim to have approached the Jerusalem municipality several times, requesting that the issue be addressed. Eventually, when that avenue failed, they decided to petition the High Court, after being told by officials in the municipality that the compounds are operating unlicensed and that the task of clearing them falls under the responsibility of the police.
The protest compound against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was set up near the Prime Minister's Official Residence and has been operating in the past few months. Shortly after, another compound of Netanyahu supporters was erected right beside it.
"In the past several weeks, the petitioners, residents of the Rehavia and Talbiya neighborhoods in Jerusalem have been suffering continued disturbances from various protests," the petition read. "Permanent and frequent demonstrations have led to an insufferable situation for the petitioners who feel like they've lost all sense of law and order - a situation endorsed by the municipality that isn't taking the proper enforcement measures."
They added that the municipality "is allowing demonstrations to take place without proper limits, with no balance between the right to protest and other human rights of the Rehavia and Talbiya residents."
The petitioners continued to criticize the police, which they believe is operating, together with the municipality, "in clear discrimination of the petitioners, in an unauthorized manner, while ignoring the law and it's enforcement, all of which have made the current situation an anarchy," according to the petition.
Attorney Hur Uriel Nizri who's representing the petitioners, said that "the fear of the Jerusalem mayor making decisions according to improper motives, on the expense of the residents and in utter disrespect of the law and the court's decision, has left the residents no other choice but to petition against him."
He added that "abandoning the residents of these neighborhoods, the failure to enforce the law and such damage being done to the said residents, are improper and ugly actions, and everything must be done in order to put a stop to the anarchy. This insufferable reality and the conduct of the municipality is a crime, and the residents are its victims."


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Jerusalem protests high court of justice
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Amid coronavirus-fueled crises, the government remains dysfunctional By JPOST EDITORIAL
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. Is the UAE-Israel deal a manifestation of Abraham's legacy? By WARREN GOLDSTEIN
My Word: Driven to distraction by the UN By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Nikki Haley’s stellar performance as ambassador and at the RNC – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM
An employee arranges an Israeli national flag next to a U.S. one The Trump plan might actually be pro-Palestinian By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH

Most Read

1 Police arrest 2 more suspects in gang-rape of 16-year-old in Eilat
Israelis demonstrate against sexual violence after the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Eilat last week, Jerusalem, August 23, 2020
2 SS Officer hailed as a 'hero' by New Zealand media dies at 97
Waffen SS officers in Denmark, 1944
3 New bill aims to change law regarding who can make aliyah
An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel August 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
4 Israeli doctors to ‘zap’ COVID-19 patients back to health in new treatment
Ichilov Medical team at the coronavirus unit, in the Ichilov hospital, Tel Aviv, Israel, July 28, 2020.
5 Iran, Hamas and Islamic Jihad call for 'uprising' after UAE-Israel deal
Abu Ubaida, the spokesman of the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, walks during an anti-Israel military show by Hamas militants in the southern Gaza Strip

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by