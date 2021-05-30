The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel Elections

Yamina's Shaked gets security detail after hundreds protest by her home

Yamina has already announced that starting on Sunday, Bennett will have three personal security guards with him at all times instead of just one.

By IDAN ZONSHINE  
MAY 30, 2021 22:49
Pro-Netanyahu protesters hold up a sign which says "Leftist traitors" outside the home of Yamina MK Ayelet Shaked in Tel Aviv, May 30, 2021. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Pro-Netanyahu protesters hold up a sign which says "Leftist traitors" outside the home of Yamina MK Ayelet Shaked in Tel Aviv, May 30, 2021.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Hundreds of protesters gathered in Tel Aviv near the home of Yamina MK Ayelet Shaked on Sunday evening, with a line of police cars separating those who support and those who oppose Yamina Party leader Naftali Bennett's recently announced decision to work towards a unity government with Yesh Atid's Yair Lapid and unseat Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after 12 years.
Protesters on the pro-Netanyahu side chanted "Leftist traitors, a danger to the Jews," and held up several signs which labeled Bennett and Shaked as "traitors" and "liars."
By instruction of Israeli police, Knesset Officer Yoav Griff announced on Sunday evening that Yamina MK Ayelet Shaked will receive a private security detail.
 
Yamina has already announced that starting on Sunday, Bennett will have three personal security guards with him at all times instead of just one.
However, according to the CEO of the non-profit Darkenu organization, Yaya Fink, that might not be enough. 
Fink appealed to the head of the Shin Bet, demanding that the organization begin securing Bennett for fear of his safety.
"In recent days, we have witnessed serious incitement on social media against Naftali Bennett, incitement that has intensified in recent hours and has reached alarming proportions," Fink said.
He said that Darkenu made the appeal "in order to prevent a nightmare scenario of an attempt to harm him, 25 years after Rabin's assassination. The public space must not be abandoned, so this coming Wednesday we will reach Rabin Square [in Tel Aviv] to say out loud that the moderate majority is in favor of a unity government." 
On the side of the unity government's supporters, protesters held up signs saying "no to a fifth election," as veteran activist Amir Haskel was pictured with a sign referencing a famous quote by the Zionist leader Theodore Herzl, saying "A change government, it is no dream."
The Black Flags movement released a statement on Sunday afternoon urging protesters to come out and show their solidarity, warning that right wing protests were planning to arrive outside Shaked's house and that their rhetoric had grown disturbingly violent.
"The incitement that comes out of the courtyard of the defendant and his associates without him doing anything to stop it, may bring Israel back to the days of November 1995," the movement said in a statement, referencing the violent incitement which preceded the murder of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin.
The group continued saying that "this time, the citizens will not stand aside and will not let the terrible history repeat itself. It is imperative to keep the government of change and each of its members!"

Supporters of the unity government protested at the same location on the previous day, as well as near the homes of Bennett in Ra'anana and New Hope leader Gideon Sa'ar in Tel Aviv.
Meretz MK Yair Golan took to twitter on Monday to criticize an edited pictured depicting Naftali Bennett wearing the traditional Arab keffiyeh headdress.
"Enough, you've done enough, enough with the incitement, enough with your hatred. Enough," Golan admonished. 


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Naftali Bennett Yitzhak Rabin protests ayelet shaked incitement unity Yamina
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Calling Ron Dermer a 'post-Zionist' is ludicrous - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yochi Rappaport

Israel Jewry needs to reconnect with Diaspora Jews

 By YOCHI RAPPEPORT
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us.

Enforce international law on Hamas: How to achieve a (real) ceasefire

 By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum

Jerusalem deputy mayor calls on Israelis to stand with Jews abroad

 By FLEUR HASSAN-NAHOUM
Amotz Asa-El

Isaac Herzog should be the next president of Israel - opinion

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
2

Israel announces unconditional ceasefire with Hamas, ending Gaza combat

An Israeli girl carries her belongings as she walks out from a public bomb shelter back home, following Israel-Hamas truce, in Ashkelon, Israel May 21, 2021.
3

Hamas after Islamic Jihad commander killed: We will strike Tel Aviv

IDF (Israel Defense Force) Artillery Corps seen firing into Gaza, near the Israeli border with Gaza on May 17, 2021.
4

Israel is winning battles, Hamas is winning the war - analysis

Violent riots broke out in Ramla last night amid the ongoing violence between Palestinians and Israelis in east Jerusalem.
5

Hamas dealt heavy blow, ‘surprised’ by Israeli response, analysts say

Hamas supporters watch armed Hamas militants parade in central Gaza City.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by