Rivlin denies appeal for clemency by woman who murdered violent husband

President Reuven Rivlin has denied an appeal for clemency by Erica Prishkin, who is serving a life sentence for murdering her violent, abusive and unfaithful husband. Before becoming sufficiently desperate to take matters into her own hands, Prishkin had filed twelve complaints with the police – but to no avail.Against the backdrop of increasing domestic violence, which in some instances has resulted in murder or attempted murder of the female partner, women's organizations have rallied behind Prishkin and have called for her sentence to be commuted. She has spent the past 17 years in prison, and without having her sentence commuted, cannot be released until she has served thirty years behind bars.Rivlin, who has previously spoken out on behalf of women who are victims of violence – and who recently visited a shelter for battered wives that is operated by Naamat – said that while he gives the highest priority to creating awareness of the struggle to prevent violence against women, and advocates using all possible legal means in this struggle, the professional advice that he had been given with regard to Prishkin did not allow him to commute her sentence at this time.Nonetheless, he is prepared to consider her appeal again if she submits another request in six months' time.The opinions presented to him are based on the rehabilitation process that Prishkin is undergoing through the Prison Services.Prishkin's mother tongue is Hungarian, and her proficiency in Hebrew is still inadequate. Her language problem is part of her difficulty in rehabilitating.