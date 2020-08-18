Rocket fired towards Ashkelon from the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip

Gazan militants fired a rocket towards the Israeli city of Ashkelon on Tuesday night after talks to halt the violence in the south brokered by Egypt fell through.Sirens were activated in Ashkelon and the community of Zikim around 9 p.m., sending thousands of Israelis to bomb shelters.The IDF Spokesperson's Unit confirmed that at least one rocket had been fired. The rocket reportedly fell in an open field.Two children, ages seven and ten, were lightly injured when running to a shelter during the sirens.Following the rocket fire, the Palestinians involved in the night disturbances along the border fence reportedly cancelled the planned demonstrations for the night, expecting retaliatory strikes by the IDF for the rocket fire.Israel has struck Hamas targets in Gaza for the past seven days in response to the continued launching of incendiary and explosive balloons from the blockaded coastal enclave into southern Israel, causing hundreds of fires to ignite in fields and forests.Thirty-nine fires broke out on Tuesday alone.Earlier on Tuesday Defense Minister Benny Gantz warned that Hamas was "playing with fire" and that he would "make sure that the fire would be turned on them."On Monday, an Egyptian envoy met with Hamas officials in Gaza to attempt to prevent an escalation. Hamas gave the envoy a list of demands, which included extending the fishing zone to 20 nautical miles, permitting the import of dual-use materials, increasing work permits and a number of industrial and infrastructure projects, as well as an increase of work permits for Gazan workers allowed into Israel to 100,000 and the opening of the Keren Shalom border crossing according to the Lebanese pro-Hezbollah Al-Akhbar news.The terrorist group warned the Egyptian envoy on Monday that "Palestinian patience has run out" and that the groups in Gaza are "ready to escalate and not afraid."Israel reportedly rejected the demands.