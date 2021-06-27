Home Front Command will be holding an emergency preparedness drill over the next two days (Sunday, Monday) in the Haifa District city of Kiryat Motzkin, the IDF Spokesperson said in a statement.During the exercise, sirens will be sounded and residents will be asked to head to the protective areas to ensure they are ready for real-life scenarios. Ascending and descending alarms will go off across the city, and Kiryat Motzkin residents will get the rocket alert sent to the Home Front Command app.Each alarm ring will go off for 60 seconds, on June 27 (Sunday) at 11:05, and on June 28 (Monday) at 19:05.If a true alert were to sound, residents would hear another rising and falling alarm.More information can be found at the Home Front Command hotline at 104, via WhatsApp text messages at 052-9104104, on the national portal at: oref.org.il and on social networks.
