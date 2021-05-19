The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Rockets fired into northern Israel from Lebanon amid fighting in Gaza

Four rockets were fired towards Israel from southern Lebanon, activating sirens throughout Israel's northern region.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
MAY 19, 2021 16:55
A HEZBOLLAH flag flutters in the breeze of southern Lebanon in August.
A HEZBOLLAH flag flutters in the breeze of southern Lebanon in August.
(photo credit: REUTERS/KARAMALLAH DAHER)
Four rockets were fired from southern Lebanon towards Israel on Wednesday, catching thousands by surprise as rockets continued to pound the south of the country.
Incoming rocket sirens were activated in the southern Galilee region, as well as the Haifa suburbs of Kiryat Bialik and Kiryat Motzkin at around 4PM.
According to the IDF, of the four rockets identified, one was intercepted, one fell in an open area and two fell in the sea. The IDF struck several targets with artillery shells in retaliation.
According to Magen David Adom (MDA), two individuals were lightly injured running to bomb shelters.
The cities of Nahariya and Haifa said that there were no special instructions for residents, but urged residents to download the Homefront Command application and to know where their closest bomb shelter was located.
The last time there were sirens in the north was Monday, when rockets were fired from Lebanon, setting off sirens in Israel's Upper Galilee communities. Residents of Misgav Am and Metulla reported hearing explosions.
Six rockets were launched from Rashaya Al Foukhar, north of Kfar Choub in southern Lebanon; all fell short of the border and landed inside Lebanese territory, the IDF said – adding, however, that one of the rockets may have crossed into Israel.
The IDF fired back toward the source of the rocket launch in Lebanon with tank and artillery shells. A Lebanese security source said that about 22 shells were fired by Israeli artillery towards Lebanese territory.
The military said at the timee that Palestinian groups north of Mount Dov – and not Hezbollah – were responsible for the rockets and that rocket fire like this could continue, although it was not specified for how long.


