Royal Caribbean cancels Israel cruises due to ongoing unrest

The Odyssey of the Seas is the latest addition to the company's fleet, and was set to debut in Haifa. Israeli residents age 18 and up, all fully vaccinated against COVID-19, would have been able to embark on 3- to 7-night getaways throughout the eastern Mediterranean.

The decision at the time to start the ship's first voyages from Israel followed the country's widely successful vaccination rollout, which has seen a vast majority of Israelis being vaccinated against COVID-19.

However, this has all changed due to the ongoing situation in Israel.

"Due to the unrest in Israel and the region, Odyssey has not been able to complete the preparations required to operate from Haifa as planned," the cruise line said in a release provided by spokesperson Lyan Sierra-Caro, according to USA Today.

“This change, while understandably very disappointing for the Israeli holidaymakers who we looked forward to welcoming on board, reflects our strong commitment to offering holidays that are as safe as they are memorable,” Royal Caribbean International president and CEO Bayley said in a statement, according to USA Today.

The ongoing crisis in Israel was sparked after ongoing clashes in Jerusalem, specifically in Sheikh Jarrah and al-Aqsa on the Temple Mount, as well as an ongoing escalation between the IDF and the Gaza-based terrorist group Hamas.

At the time of writing, no future cruise dates have been announced.