Russian-Israeli billionaire buys estate in Israel for record $64.5m

Russian-Israeli billionaire Roman Abramovich has bought an estate in central Israel for a record $64.5 million, an Israeli business daily reported.

The deal on the property in Herzliya Pituah, which includes a mansion and a guest house, as well as a tennis court and a swimming pool on a 2.35-acre property, was closed in late January right before the start in Israel of the coronavirus crisis, Globes reported Monday. The report cites a “source close to the deal.”

Abramovich rented the property last year with an option to buy, according to the report.

Abramovich, 54, made aliyah in May 2018 during a three-hour trip to Israel from Moscow after his British visa expired amid tightened regulations in the United Kingdom scrutinizing Russian businesspeople and diplomats more carefully. Israeli citizenship allowed Abramovich, who owns the British Chelsea soccer team, to enter the United Kingdom without a visa.

Upon gaining citizenship, Abramovich became the wealthiest person in Israel. He also owns a five-floor office building in Tel Aviv on the seafront and a boutique hotel in Tel Aviv.