The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Sa’ar ready to cooperate with Likud if Netanyahu defeated

Sa’ar spoke at the conference about his two new bills that will come up to be voted on by the current government in the near future, which could prevent Netanyahu from running again.

By GIL HOFFMAN, YONAH JEREMY BOB  
OCTOBER 12, 2021 21:12
Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar seen alongside Likud's Yuli Edelstein (photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar seen alongside Likud's Yuli Edelstein
(photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
In his first reaction to MK Yuli Edelstein’s challenge to opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar told The Jerusalem Post Conference on Tuesday that his New Hope Party could work together with a new Likud leader.
Edelstein said for the first time on TV on Monday that he will run for the Likud leadership and urged for a primary to be held soon.
“If Likud will bring another candidate, it will be natural to cooperate, not only for New Hope but for other parties,” he said. 
“Everything’s open. If they elect another leader, everything will be open. Yuli is right that keeping Netanyahu will keep Likud in the opposition.”
Israel's Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar is seen speaking at the Jerusalem Post annual conference at the Museum of Tolerance in Jerusalem, on October 12, 2021. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) Israel's Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar is seen speaking at the Jerusalem Post annual conference at the Museum of Tolerance in Jerusalem, on October 12, 2021. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
A Channel 12 poll Tuesday night found that Likud voters prefer Netanyahu over Edelstein, 86% to 6%, and that the Likud under Edelstein’s leadership would win 14 fewer mandates than under Netanyahu if Knesset elections were held now.
Most Likud figures declined to comment about Edelstein’s run, but MK Shlomo Karhi accused him of undermining Netanyahu and warned that he was on the way to join Sa’ar in New Hope.
Sa’ar spoke at the conference about his two new bills that will come up to be voted on by the current government in the near future, which could prevent Netanyahu from running for prime minister again.
These are not personal against Netanyahu, Sa’ar said, but are targeted at ending the growing, problematic idea that a prime minister can serve even if indicted, he said.
Sa’ar said that “mayors cannot continue with an indictment; ministers cannot continue with an indictment, so there is a crucial question whether this is the new ideology that [only] a prime minister” can take office if he has an indictment, like Netanyahu.
“I believe the opposition to this bill is personal, and the motivation for this kind of legislation is to bring the right values and norms to our public life,” said the justice minister in criticizing the Likud’s sticking to Netanyahu as their sole candidate for prime minister.
The Likud responded by attacking Sa’ar.
“The party of Sa’ar does not cross the threshold, so he is trying to pass anti-democratic, Iranian-style laws against the candidate who keeps getting the most support from the public,” the Likud said.
Asked about Edelstein’s announcement at the conference, Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked said she did not want to get involved.
“I am not interfering with the Likud,” she said. “Let them fight among themselves.”


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Likud Yuli Edelstein gideon sa'ar
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Nice Guy drug is not very nice at all - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Can the US support Taiwan against China? - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Sylvan Adams

World-class cultural and sporting events will improve Israel's image - opinion

 By SYLVAN ADAMS
Shimon Samuels

Antisemitic Laureates should not be celebrated - opinion

 By SHIMON SAMUELS
Susan Hattis Rolef

Netanyahu's conduct in opposition is destructive in all directions

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

Ancient Egyptian killer whale with legs identified as new species

Female sperm whale.
2

Whatsapp also returns after 6-hour crash, Facebook apologizes

Social media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok
3

Nike to terminate sales in Israeli stores

People walk past a store of the sporting goods retailer Nike Inc at a shopping complex in Beijing, China March 25, 2021
4

Archaeologists find 2,700-year-old toilet in luxurious palace in Jerusalem

The rare stone toilet is 2700 years old. Most likely used by one of the dignitaries of Jerusalem.
5

After Facebook, big tech outages may be doomsday scenario in future conflict - analysis

Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram logos and stock graph are displayed through broken glass in this illustration taken October 4, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by