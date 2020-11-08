The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Sales flourish as shops open after two-month closure

‘I feel people are eager to browse shelves again.’

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
NOVEMBER 8, 2020 23:29
Israelis stand in line to enter clothing stores as shops officially opened after almost a 2-month long lockdown, November 08, 2020. (photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
Israelis stand in line to enter clothing stores as shops officially opened after almost a 2-month long lockdown, November 08, 2020.
(photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
Two teenage girls used their Sunday to get their ears pierced, hang out and buy NIS 350 worth of records at the Third Ear.
“Lots of young people are buying vinyl records,” Ishay Berger told The Jerusalem Post as he was helping the young women. “If a few years ago Arctic Monkeys were hot, now Billie Eilish gives them a run for their money.”
With 15 years’ worth of experience working at the record store, which is also a label, a DVD rental store and a performing space when health conditions permit, Berger said Sunday had been “a strong day.”
“Kids always come here to look for the classics like Led Zeppelin and Pearl Jam,” he said. “Thanks to that, we can introduce them to other things as well.”
Berger was placed on unpaid leave twice, but started his first day at work with an optimistic mood. “You can’t download how a record feels,” he said.
At the French bookstore Librairie du Foyer, clients walked in and asked about books on Jewish topics and even for a copy of the Post.
“We got some government support and help from the Centre National Du Livre [French National Book Center],” owner Myriam Ezra told the Post. “We have been here for 52 years and I feel people are eager to browse shelves again.”
During the lockdown, the demand for children’s books in French soared as families were stuck at home and there were no flights, she said. Families were unable to buy them in France as they normally do.
“The human spirit needs books,” The Bookworm co-owner Eliana Ydov told the Post. “I would be happy if everyone would visit us.”
The Bookworm had been in business for 36 years, and “it is a great joy to be back,” she said.
Ydov expressed her concern over publishing houses pushing back planned releases of new books due to the economic crisis, and mentioned several discounts the store currently offers for anyone keen on psychology, poetry, or quality literature.
TOYSIM OWNER Tzuf Solomon pointed out his delivery guy and said “thanks to him, we can get toys anywhere in this city in two hours flat.”
The store, which offers high-quality toys for all ages, was founded in 1992 by his late mother, Eti Doron.
“I was living in South Africa and returned when she was diagnosed with cancer,” Solomon said. Toys run in the family. His grandparents owned the Malka toy store in Jerusalem for many years.
Solomon made it clear that he feels a strong connection to the store and is honored to be able to carry on his mother’s legacy.
“We got no help from the state because, after she passed, the ownership was changed to me. So we were unable to point to previous earnings because that transition meant starting from a blank space,” he explained.
“Thank God we were able to set up online orders that can reach all over this country, from Eilat to the Golan Heights,” he added.
He made it clear that the store has “something for everyone, no matter what your budget is. For even NIS 50 you can find a great toy. Not just for children, for adults too.”
FOR DANNI Amitai, co-owner of Comics and Vegetables, the first day at the open-to-the-public store was very busy with roughly 200 clients coming in to show support, see what’s new, and pick up a fresh comic.
“People are buying a lot of superhero comics,” he said, joking that they might need “to escape into a better world because of COVID-19.”
He said people are also buying “in bulk,” meaning thick, expensive volumes collecting the adventures of caped-crusaders seeking justice.
The store had been around for two decades and “we got government help,” he said, “but it was enough to cover half the rent.
“Most of our sales moved online. We can deliver comics to your doorstep or have them ready for you when you visit us to pick them up,” he explained.
This is an odd twist of fate for old-time Israeli comic book fans who remember Comics-Express, a mail-delivery service that closed down in the 1990s. It was replaced by the Israeli comic book shop – Something that didn’t exist before and was lauded as a sign of great progress. Now it seems mail orders are the future that fans will need to get used to – at least those who haven’t moved to reading their comics in digital formats.
“I’m sorry to say so,” Amitai said as he handed another customer his comics, “but with the infection rate being what it is, I think we won’t be open for even two weeks. No way are we going to make it in time for Hanukkah.”


Tags business Coronavirus lockdown
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel's gov't needs to bond with Biden By JPOST EDITORIAL
Joan Ryan Cleansing the Labour Party of antisemitism, anti-Zionism and Corbyn By JOAN RYAN
My Word: James Bond and politically challenging times By LIAT COLLINS
Ilan Manor Amid election fraud concerns: Could robots decide a US election? By ILAN MANOR
Ruthie Blum Biden, Israel and 'Squad' pressure – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 'Islamist terrorist' responsible for Vienna attack, five killed - minister
People take pictures of a light symbol, marking the place where Viennese synagogues once stood before they were destroyed, after a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht, also known as Night of Broken Glass, in front of a then destroyed Synagogue in Vienna, Austria November 8, 2018.
2 Jewish Prof. who called every election since 1984 predicts Biden will win
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
3 Armenian PM to Post: Israel joins forces with the devil
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan greets reservists at the Defence Ministry's base before their departure for the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Yerevan, Armenia, October 16, 2020.
4 Kamala Harris: We will restore aid to Palestinians, renew ties
Sen. Kamala Harris in the Russell Senate Office Building, June 24, 2020
5 Israeli minister warns of war if Biden returns to Iran Deal
Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden accepts the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during a speech delivered for the largely virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., August 20, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by