The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Senior IDF officer to ‘Post’: We didn’t waste any COVID-19 vaccine doses

IDF to complete vaccination of 85% of the military

By UDI SHAHAM  
FEBRUARY 16, 2021 20:26
An IDF soldier is seen getting the coronavirus vaccine. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
An IDF soldier is seen getting the coronavirus vaccine.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
 While the Health Ministry is struggling to convince many Israelis to get the COVID-19 vaccine and many doses have been wasted, the army did not throw out even a single dose in the past eight weeks, according to IDF’s Logistics Department Head Col. Haim Malki.
In an interview with The Jerusalem Post, Malki said that the military has managed to use all its vaccines thanks to a broad range of steps taken to maximum efficiency of the vaccination drive.
This included setting up an advanced computer system that coordinates between the different military branches to allow soldiers to receive the vaccine outside their units; creating a smartphone app that let soldiers schedule a vaccination appointment; and maintaining a good, efficient and positive relationship with the Health Ministry, which is in charge of providing the vaccines.
“We talking here about an operation that is very complicated logistically,” Malki said. “There are tough restrictions when it comes to storing and moving the vaccines.
“This is why carrying out the operation – which includes understanding how many people arrive each day and week, to which geographic area and setting up enough facilities that will provide services to a satisfactory level – all of that led us to the main principle to be accurate at the expense of being quick. But that led us to a situation in which we didn’t throw out even a single vaccine dose,” he said.
The operation started eight weeks ago and was divided into four stages. The first stage included some 6,000 officers and soldiers from the military medical staff, soldiers with existing pre-conditions and the senior command.
In the second stage, the Logistics Department set up some 20 vaccination centers across the country and focused on combat units. In the third stage, the rest of the military – mainly the supporting units – received the vaccine.
Malki explained that while insisting on maintaining accuracy, the system they set up helped them to do it quickly and get the vast majority of the army vaccinated in nine weeks.
“We had a system that helped soldiers receive the vaccine close to them, regardless of where their unit resides,” he said. “For example, if you are in an armored battalion that is currently on exercise on the Golan Heights, but during a certain week you went down to a drill in Tze’elim, you could get the first shot down south, and the second one at Nafha when you’re back in the Golan,” he said.
“We also set up vaccination centers in bases near and in the West Bank – like in Arad for those who serve in the Judea Division – so soldiers could get the vaccine when they are on their way home, or when they return to their base. We managed to vaccinate all of those serving in the West Bank in a week,” he said.
The IDF is now entering the fourth stage, to vaccinate all of those who missed their opportunity to date, or refused in the past but have now changed their minds.
Malki said that by next week, some 85% of the IDF will be vaccinated. The IDF will also allow new draftees to receive the vaccine on the day they are inducted.
IDF stats indicate that in the past few days, the number of new daily coronavirus patients is decreasing.
The IDF presented last Wednesday its latest easing of restrictions for units where over 85% of personnel were vaccinated. Among these new instructions are the opening of gyms and synagogues.


Tags IDF Vaccinations Coronavirus vaccine Coronavirus in Israel COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Justice delayed long enough in World Vision Hamas case

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Election blues: What is in store this time around?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Aliza Lavie

Women are a majority in the public, a minority in the Knesset - opinion

 By ALIZA LAVIE
TAMIR GILAT: Goals, Giving and Gratitude.

Cancer, 10 years later: I am not the story of my life - opinion

 By TAMIR GILAT
Amotz Asa-El

George Shultz, Shlomo Hillel: A tale of unsung heroes

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Iran cleric: People who are vaccinated for COVID have ‘become homosexuals’

An Iranian policeman takes out his gun ahead of a hanging.
2

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
3

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
4

Tel Aviv hospital cures 29 of 30 COVID-19 patients in days, it says

A patient is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment
5

Iran's use of ‘electric shocks’ on gay children is torture, says UN report

A prison guard stands along a corridor in Tehran's Evin prison June 13, 2006.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by