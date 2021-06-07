The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Settler leaders fighting for Netanyahu despite freeze on housing plans

They have supported him, even though Netanyahu had not advanced plans for new settler homes since US President Joe Biden took office in January.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
JUNE 7, 2021 21:33
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attending a ceremony for a new neighborhood in Kfar Etzion, Gush Etzion, March 14, 2021. (photo credit: GERSHON ELINSON/FLASH90)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attending a ceremony for a new neighborhood in Kfar Etzion, Gush Etzion, March 14, 2021.
(photo credit: GERSHON ELINSON/FLASH90)
A number of settler leaders are actively fighting on behalf of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu despite the freeze in the advancement of housing plans in West Bank settlements and other project that he has supported.
Among those who have taken the lead are regional council heads such as Yochai Damri from the South Hebron Hills, Israel Ganz from Binyamin and Shlomo Ne’eman of Gush Etzion. Last year when it seemed that former US president Donald Trump’s peace plan might move forward they campaigned against Netanyahu.
Now that it appears he will be replaced by a rotating coalition headed first by Naftali Bennett of Yamina and Yair Lapid of Yesh Atid, these same settler leaders have risen to Netanyahu’s defense.
They have done so, even though Netanyahu had not advanced plans for new settler homes since US President Joe Biden took office in January. The last meeting of the Higher Planning Committee for Judea and Samaria took place just before his inauguration.
No new meeting date has been set and settlers have reported that no such date will be set in the near future according to statements told to them by Defense Minister Benny Gantz.
On Thursday, Gantz symbolically placed his office in front of the home of Yamina MK and former justice minister Ayelet Shaked.
Damri plans to symbolically set up his own office on Tuesday outside the home of Yamina MK Nir Orbach in Petah Tikva to protest his continued support of Yamina’s decision to join the anti-Netanyahu coalition rather than helping Netanyahu form a right-wing government.
“I hope that Nir will do the right thing and that he won’t support a government that includes those [Ra’am] that support terror,” Damri said.
A strong nationalistic right-wing government is needed to protect Zionist and Jewish values as well as the settlement movement, he said. “Nir,” he added, “this is all in your hands.”
Speaking to The Jerusalem Post, Damri blamed Gantz for the freeze and for the fact that Netanyahu did not advance the authorization of West Bank outposts. During Netanyahu’s 12-years in power, Damri said, Netanyahu had been a strong supporter of the settlements and would be able to do so if he were to remain in office.
As long as there is a left-wing minority in a Bennett-Lapid led government, of course as a member of the Israeli Right, “I would prefer a right-wing government,” he said.
Damri was particularly concerned, he said, that a Bennett-Lapid government would cave to the US, noting that Gantz which would be part of that government already had a history of doing so.
Netanyahu, in contrast, stood strong against the US on Iran, Damri said, recalling that the Prime Minister had addressed the US Congress in 2015 to warn against the Iran deal even though then-president Barack Obama was one of its chief sponsors. Lapid at the time warned against the trip, Damri pointed out.
Ne’eman has also blamed the freeze on the advancement of settler housing plans on the defense minister and has warned that he is already operating as if he is part of the Bennett-Lapid government. Gantz, Ne’eman charged, has already worked out an agreement with the Biden administration for such a freeze.
“Over the past several weeks the authorities in Judea and Samaria along with the Yesha Council made a humble appeal to Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Gantz to hold a ‘small’ committee meeting, not for major planning but in order to deal with small changes to existing master plans. However our request was completely rejected by Benny Gantz,” Ne’eman said last week.
“[This is] the same Benny Gantz who frequently accuses Netanyahu of deceitful politics is pursuing an independent policy without the prime minister’s knowledge. It turns out that Gantz agreed to a construction freeze with the Biden Administration, even though the new government hasn’t even been formed,” he added.
Bennett has rejected any charges that he would support a freeze but has also not provided details with regard to a meeting of the Higher Planning Council.
Yesha Council head David Elhayani who is also the Jordan Valley Regional Council head broke with Netanyahu over a year ago and during the elections left the Likud Party and joined Gideon Sa’ar’s New Hope Party which is also part of the anti-Netanyahu coalition.
He has not wavered from that support nor does he believe that such a government would freeze settlement plans.
Some settler leaders were loath to weigh-in publicly on the leadership battle between Netanyahu and the Bennett-Lapid coalition. Both Bennett and Sa’ar have a strong record as right-wing leaders, but they would agree to be part of a coalition with the Arab Islamist party as well as with the left-wing Meretz and Labor parties. Settler leaders are concerned that these parties will set the agenda when it comes to the West Bank.
Efrat Council head Oded Revivi has not joined the political battle between Netanyahu and the Bennett-Lapid coalition, although he is known as a strong Netanyahu supporter.
In a conversation with the Post, however, he explained that he believed that issues relating to Judea and Samaria and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict would be at a standstill under a Bennett-Lapid government.
“A major challenge for this government is the fact that it is composed of many small parties, each one will have a veto power over any decision that is going to be made,” he said. “In many facets it will be a standstill government” and that is particularly true with respect to the settlements, Revivi added.
“It’s hard to see how parties like Meretz and Labor would agree” to building initiatives in Judea and Samaria, he said. But at the same time, the inclusion of Bennett and Sa’ar in the government would likely prevent any settlement demotions, he said.
Revivi said that when he evaluated the potential success of a Bennett-Lapid government he looked at it through a much wider lens than Judea and Samaria. One has to ask, “is it going to be a stable government, is it going to be able to make decisions?” Revivi asked.
The fact that the Bennett-Lapid coalition is composed of many small parties creates a challenge and it could be “very difficult” for the government to function, he said.
“I hope for the best,” he said. “I hope for all of us that if they do get to form the government that they will do active and positive things,” Revivi said.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Benny Gantz Iran Naftali Bennett Settlements Settlers Yair Lapid efrat israel gush etzion settlement construction right wing
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel must find a new way to negotiate with Hamas for captives

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

It ain’t over till the fat lady sings - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Asher Fredman

UAE-Israel Greentech collaboration can transform the post-corona world

 By ASHER FREDMAN

My Word: Chutzpah Prize contenders

 By LIAT COLLINS

Israel is in danger. We need to be vigilant - comment

 By YAAKOV KATZ

Most Read

1

Lapid tells Rivlin: I have succeeded in forming coalition with Bennett

Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid and Mansour Abbas are seen signing a coalition deal.
2

Isaac Herzog elected 11th President of the State of Israel by wide margin

President-elect Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
3

Netanyahu amid incitement concerns: Don't be afraid to stick it to them

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu – his people skills are not normal.
4

Disaster for Iran as its largest naval ship sinks

Smoke rises from Iran navy’s largest ship in Jask port in the Gulf, Iran, June 2, 2021.
5

New government to be sworn in on Wednesday

The Bennett-Lapid moment.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by