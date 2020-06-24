The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Seven European nations warn Israeli annexation will harm ties with Israel

French Ambassador to the UN in in New York Nicolas de Rivière said that "any annexation" would "constitute a clear violation of international law."

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
JUNE 24, 2020 19:50
European leaders virtually meet on June 24, 2020 (photo credit: Courtesy)
European leaders virtually meet on June 24, 2020
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Seven European nations warned on Wednesday that any Israeli annexation steps would harm their ties with the Jewish state.
“Following our obligations and responsibilities under international law, annexation would have consequences for our close relationship with Israel and will not be recognized by us,” the French Ambassador to the UN in in New York Nicolas de Rivière said in a statement he read out in the name of the seven countries.
This includes the five European countries who are now members of the UNSC; France, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Germany, Estonia. Also signed onto he statement were the new incoming European UNSC members; Ireland and Norway.
He spoke warmly of the ties between those countries and Israel at present.
“We all currently enjoy a close relationship with Israel and wish to continue working with Israel in a constructive and comprehensive way in the spirit of the long following friendship that binds us,” de Rivière said.
But he said that those ties would not continue if annexation moved forward.
“If any annexation of the West Bank, however big or small is implemented, it would constitute a clear violation of international law, including the UN charter as well as the UN Security Council resolutions,” de Rivière said.
Annexation would weaken peace efforts and harm the security of region, including that of Israel, he added.
The French Ambassador underscored that the seven countries would not recognize any changes to the pre-1967 borders that were not accepted by both Israelis and Palestinians.


