Seven-year-old swallows five-centimeter battery

A seven-year-old boy had the battery of a TV remote control successfully removed from his stomach over the weekend, after swallowing the five-centimeter-long device. After being taken to Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon on Saturday night by his parents, the boy's stomach was examined via x-ray and the battery was clearly visible.Medical staff immediately decided to remove it by a gastroscopy, a procedure where a thin tube is placed down the throat to the stomach.The removal was successful, and the child has fully recuperated.
